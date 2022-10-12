Quest Diagnostics borrows from DTC playbook with new strategy and campaign

After a boost in interest in do-it-yourself testing during the pandemic, Quest Diagnostics, the lab testing company, is promoting its own direct-to-consumer offerings. The new “Put Your ____ To The Test” campaign represents Quest’s largest marketing and media push ever as the brand seeks to spread awareness.

Since 2018, the company has had a DTC offering. Consumers can order 50 different types of tests in categories such as allergy, sexual health and general wellness. When the pandemic caused diagnostic terminology including PCR, antigens and antibodies to become household words, Quest saw an opportunity to double down, according to Ryan Anderson, executive director of consumer marketing.

This week’s campaign comes on the heels of a platform redesign of Quest’s commerce experience that includes a new agency roster. Quest is leveraging its martech stack and ad tech to target consumers who might want to take their health testing needs into their own hands, Anderson said.