Quest Diagnostics borrows from DTC playbook with new strategy and campaign

Health care company’s new push is its first from agency R/GA
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 12, 2022.
McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a big hit—behind the strategy
Credit: Quest Health

After a boost in interest in do-it-yourself testing during the pandemic, Quest Diagnostics, the lab testing company, is promoting its own direct-to-consumer offerings. The new “Put Your ____ To The Test” campaign represents Quest’s largest marketing and media push ever as the brand seeks to spread awareness.

Since 2018, the company has had a DTC offering. Consumers can order 50 different types of tests in categories such as allergy, sexual health and general wellness. When the pandemic caused diagnostic terminology including PCR, antigens and antibodies to become household words, Quest saw an opportunity to double down, according to Ryan Anderson, executive director of consumer marketing.

This week’s campaign comes on the heels of a platform redesign of Quest’s commerce experience that includes a new agency roster. Quest is leveraging its martech stack and ad tech to target consumers who might want to take their health testing needs into their own hands, Anderson said.

“It’s a reintroduction of something that Quest has really decided to invest in considering the growth in health care and health tests and the behavior of Americans spurred by a global pandemic,” Anderson said, noting that Quest’s goal is to meet consumers where they want to be—either in their locations or through mail-order self-collection kits.

In May, after approaching a handful of agencies, Quest selected R/GA to lead its creative advertising and also handle media duties. Quest also worked with Redscout on brand identity.

The “Put Your ____ To The Test” campaign showcases the variety of tests consumers can order directly through Quest.

“With this campaign, we’re trying to break every convention there is in health care advertising,” said Anderson. “We’re taking pages from the DTC playbook.”

The push includes digital video and social media and connected TV ads, as well as out-of-home in major U.S. markets. Media placements will run through 2023.

“We’re trying to introduce a new behavior—a new way consumers are thinking about managing their health,” said Jacqueline Lovelock, managing director of health at R/GA. “Our job is to let people know this product exists.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

