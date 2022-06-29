Marketing News & Strategy

RadioShack resurfaces with X-rated tweets from the retailer turned crypto swap platform

Bankrupt brand became a trending topic on social media
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Coca-Cola and music artist Marshmello team up on new flavor
Credit: Composite images: Radioshack via Twitter

RadioShack became a trending topic on social media Wednesday amid a series of X-rated tweets by the brand’s official Twitter account.

The century-old, long-struggling retailer, which has undergone several bankruptcies and still sells limited inventory through an ecommerce site, posted several not-suitable-for-work messages beginning more than a week ago. Yet only in recent days have consumers noticed the inappropriate tweets enough to send the brand into trending territory.

By Wednesday afternoon, “Radio Shack” was the second-highest trending topic on the Twitter platform.

An outside PR representative for RadioShack said she was "aware of the situation" but did not immediately respond with a comment from the company.

Credit: Radioshack via Twitter
Credit: Radioshack via Twitter

The company’s website appeared to also be included in the hack. The site advertised a set of “AA Coffeezilla vibrator batteries,” a reference to the YouTube personality who debunks cryptocurrency scams.

Credit: Radioshack

RadioShack, which was founded in 1921 to sell radio equipment, recently said it would be using its platform, called RadioShack Swap, for cryptocurrency swaps. The RadioShack brand is currently owned by investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez, according to recent Fortune articles.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

RadioShack’s homepage now reads, “Think you know crypto? You don’t know Shack.”

Indeed, many of the new tweets reference crypto.

Many on social media made jokes about the posts.

Others drew comparisons to Pabst Blue Ribbon, which underwent a similar situation earlier this year when a rogue employee took over the beverage label’s Twitter account, leading to a boost in buzz for the beer brand.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Coca-Cola and music artist Marshmello team up on new flavor

Coca-Cola and music artist Marshmello team up on new flavor
Cannabis ads may soon be allowed on local TV, radio

Cannabis ads may soon be allowed on local TV, radio
Why the Nissan Titan pickup is on the chopping block

Why the Nissan Titan pickup is on the chopping block

FCC commissioner urges Apple, Google to ban TikTok from their app stores

FCC commissioner urges Apple, Google to ban TikTok from their app stores
Amazon will share cashierless store data with brands and advertisers

Amazon will share cashierless store data with brands and advertisers
How Miss Universe is overcoming controversial image through fandom and social media

How Miss Universe is overcoming controversial image through fandom and social media
Pinterest names Google exec as CEO after Ben Silbermann steps down

Pinterest names Google exec as CEO after Ben Silbermann steps down
See Arby’s and Old Spice plugging 'meat sweat defense' in collaborative ad

See Arby’s and Old Spice plugging 'meat sweat defense' in collaborative ad