RadioShack resurfaces with X-rated tweets from the retailer turned crypto swap platform

RadioShack became a trending topic on social media Wednesday amid a series of X-rated tweets by the brand’s official Twitter account.

The century-old, long-struggling retailer, which has undergone several bankruptcies and still sells limited inventory through an ecommerce site, posted several not-suitable-for-work messages beginning more than a week ago. Yet only in recent days have consumers noticed the inappropriate tweets enough to send the brand into trending territory.

By Wednesday afternoon, “Radio Shack” was the second-highest trending topic on the Twitter platform.

An outside PR representative for RadioShack said she was "aware of the situation" but did not immediately respond with a comment from the company.