'Rick and Morty' and Wendy's head to Las Vegas for March Madness

March Madness won’t be the only event taking over Las Vegas this weekend. Adult Swim’s mega-popular “Rick and Morty” will land on the strip from March 17-20 for “Morty’s Mayhem,” the show’s latest partnership with Wendy’s featuring the return of the Pickle Rick Frosty.

Last year, the series and fast feeder teamed up for a store and menu takeover in Los Angeles called “Morty’s,” which saw fans drive across the country and wait in lines for up to nine hours. The experience centered on a drive-thru tunnel lined with LED screens of custom animation from the show, housed between mammoth blow-ups of dimension-hopping mad scientist Rick and the character that mashes together his grandson Morty with the freckle-faced Wendy’s mascot.

See: A Wendy's in Los Angeles gets the Rick and Morty treatment

Housed at Resorts World Las Vegas, “Morty’s Mayhem” will see the return of last year’s inflatable heads, now sporting sweatbands in tribute to the city’s college basketball festivities. But this time, visitors will be able to get up close with their interdimensional faves on foot in an immersive LED experience featuring more unique animation from the Adult Swim team.

“Morty’s Mayhem” will also feature games that reward exclusive Wendy’s and “Rick and Morty” swag and an area to watch the college basketball tournaments. The experience will also mark the return of the Pickle Rick Frosty, a salty rendition of the restaurant’s classic Frosty with a dried pickle garnish. It will be available for free at the pop-up, alongside promotions for Wendy’s new breakfast item, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, as well as its Hot and Crispy Fries and Frosty-ccino.

The activation was created with event agency The Marketing Arm, Golden Wolf animation studio and Wendy's marketing partners Spark and VMLY&R.