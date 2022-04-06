How the revived XFL is trying to create a 'league of culture'

“If you were to look at the resumes of Dwayne, Gerry and myself, you’d see we don’t enter any industry without trying to broaden it and make it better,” Garcia said. “Dwayne and I have a long relationship with the NFL, so we never go into any industry with an adversarial position. For the XFL in particular, we’re taking a position of being stewards of the game of football, one of our principals is expanding the game across the platform for every player.”

A 'league of culture'

The XFL’s brand values call for it to create a “league of culture” through “co-creation,” working with fans, partners and athletes to interact with one another. Goals around inclusivity and accessibility also concern bringing fans and athletes closer together to create new experiences and deeper engagement with the game. The league also intends to leverage innovation to “unlock new opportunities to win together.”

These tenets will play out across a series of forthcoming announcements, league officials said, including brand and sponsor partnerships, broadcasting deals, team names, locations and logos, and head-coach appointments. Like its predecessors, the XFL will own and control all of its eight teams. (The USFL has already secured media rights deals with NBC and Fox, which has an ownership stake in the league.)

“I’m pumped to reveal our new XFL logo to the world as we continue to strategically build our XFL organization and shape our one-of-a-kind XFL culture," Johnson said in a press release. “Here’s the bottom line of what our new XFL logo stands for: The X represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity. So, to our hungry XFL players, coaches and fans–you bring the dreams, and we’ll bring the opportunity.”

A spirit of cooperation with the NFL will not position the XFL as a “feeder league” to its established counterpart but instead will take the lead on rules innovations that may eventually make their way to the NFL. The league is also participating in NFL-related activities like post-scouting combine Pro Days events where prospective athletes perform drills for pro scouts, said Russ Brandon the former Buffalo Bills executive who has been named president of the league.

Brandon declined to specify rules changes and tweaks to the NFL game the XFL would use but said technology would play a large role in how it approaches those decisions.

“We’re in building mode, and refining rules and using advancing technologies, to give consumers the best,” Brandon said. “We will continue to build over the next eight months.”

To celebrate the reveal of the new logo, the league is also preparing to open an online merchandise shop selling tees, hoodies and other souvenirs at xflshop.com. That offering will be live in coming weeks, a spokesman said.