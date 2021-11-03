Marketing News & Strategy

Roku misses forecast and sees supply chain disruptions

Third-quarter revenue and active customer accounts fell short of analysts' expectations
Published on November 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022
20211103_380728225_3x2.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Roku Inc. shares fell as much as 11% in extended trading on Wednesday after it reported third-quarter results that missed expectations on key metrics. It also gave a fourth-quarter revenue view that was below the consensus view as supply chain issues weigh.

The video-streaming platform company reported third-quarter revenue of $680 million, compared with the consensus of $681.1 million. It also posted 56.4 million active customer accounts for the quarter and 18 billion streaming hours. The Bloomberg Consensus estimate had been for 56.7 million active customer accounts and 18.53 billion streaming hours.

For the fourth quarter, Roku forecast net revenue between $885 million and $900 million. The analyst consensus is for sales of $946 million.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More supply chain news
Etsy's holiday ads showcase unique items as other retailers struggle with supply issues
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Supply chain crisis causes demand surge in resale sites and marketplaces
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Supply chain issues threaten ad spending comeback this holiday season
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Kellogg CEO says pandemic-era supply chain issues persist

“Supply chain disruptions are creating a lot of uncertainty for the holiday season,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden said in an interview. “We think these disruptions will be temporary, but they will persist through the holidays and into 2022, and it is hard to tell the exact path to normalcy.” He added that a broad-based shift toward streaming video remains intact.

The stock is down about 35% off a July peak after ending slightly higher in Wednesday’s regular session.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022

Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022
Activision Blizzard delays two games as another leader departs

Activision Blizzard delays two games as another leader departs
Doja Cat and PepsiCo get together again—this time for Lifewtr

Doja Cat and PepsiCo get together again—this time for Lifewtr
Starbucks holiday season plans include customizable cups

Starbucks holiday season plans include customizable cups
Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying

Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying
McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event

McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event
How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies

How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies
toyota bb web.jpg

Toyota launches ad opposing proposed EV tax credit