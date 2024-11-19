Rugby is on the rise—how brands can participate

Whether rugby can become the “next MLS” or “the next Formula 1” remains to be seen but stars have aligned to provide the game a shot. The Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028 will feature the men’s and Paris Bronze-medal winning women’s teams in rugby sevens, while World Cup tournaments scheduled for 2031 (men) and 2033 (women) will both be held in the U.S. A new professional rugby league, Women’s Elite Rugby, is scheduled to begin play in the U.S. in the spring of 2025, joining Major League Rugby, the seven-year-old men’s pro league. The Pacific Nations Cup (a 2027 World Cup qualifier) and the HSBC Svns World Championship will also feature U.S. games in 2025.

U.S. fans are catching onto the fervor with which rugby is supported overseas. Globally, rugby counts 10 million players and 500 million fans in 221 countries, according to the sports agency Two Circles. Global TV broadcasts related to the 2019 men’s rugby World Cup in Japan brought in 857 million viewers worldwide, according to an EY report commissioned by the Rugby World Cup 2019 Organizing Committee. This year, the 66,000 fans at Stade de France watching rugby sevens at the Summer Games on July 28 set a new record for a women’s rugby event.

The upcoming events portend a strategic opportunity for brands to get behind rugby now, and be there when the Olympics and World Cup events play out, according to Adam Davis, managing director of North America for Two Circles, which is marketing rugby in the U.S. on behalf of World Rugby. The agency is charged with enhancing the game’s commercial opportunities through fan engagement, content creation and sponsorships. Two Circles is currently identifying potential partners, prioritizing brands that have been involved in women’s sports or have prior ties to the Olympics or rugby, said Davis.

Team USA currently has deals with the uniform provider Macron, rugby equipment makers Gilbert and Throne, and with World Rugby Shop. It is seeking partners for on-uniform branding, in-stadium assets and media integration. According to Davis, brands that support rugby will see their investment make a difference in a way that’s difficult to achieve in bigger, more saturated sports.

“Brands are really looking to cut through today. The investment they make is not to just put a name on the front of the jersey, it’s the ability to tell the story of the impact they are making and how their money is going towards driving the sport forward,” said Davis. “In the stick-and-ball sports we all know, those opportunities are really hard to find.”

Investors in global teams—which now include private equity firms CVC, Silver Lake and the Ackerley Sports Group—are another indication of rugby’s potential to grow in the U.S., McEwen noted. World Rugby is in talks with private equity investors on its strategy to grow rugby in the U.S. ahead of the 2031 and 2033 World Cup events, Reuters reported in October. Its goals include establishing rugby as a “mainstream” sport with 500,000 registered players and growing World Rugby’s fan relationships by 2,400% in the next eight years.

Soccer parallel

Davis compares the opportunity to get in front of rugby to the branding potential of the U.S. women’s soccer club back in 1999. “If you could go back and ask a brand if you could have taken part in the ’99 World Cup and the build-up to that, would you have taken it? Any brand that says no would have been lying to you.”

And while soccer player Brandi Chastain earned her fame during that World Cup event, in rugby, “the star is already here,” Davis said, pointing to Maher’s social following—bigger on its own than the entirety of the rugby world’s legendary club, New Zealand’s All Blacks.

“In comparison to soccer, [rugby] is a relatively small global sport, so if it was to gain a following of say 5% of the sports enthusiasts in the U.S., this could have a dramatic impact on the sport as a whole,” said McEwen.

Major League Rugby controls its own streaming platform, the Rugby Network, which broadcasts league games in addition to international events such as England’s Premiership Rugby league. Fox Sports 1 and 2 showed 24 Major League Rugby games last season, in addition to select Premiership games and its playoffs. World rugby fans can stream through RugbyPass TV.

The sport is not yet a big enough platform to attract the kinds of brands that invest in major sports like the NFL and NBA, one sports agency executive said. However, rugby can be a vehicle for smaller or challenger brands looking for the opportunity to create bespoke marketing campaigns and differentiate from competitors.

“It’s not a top five sport in the states just yet, but there’s a targetable fan base who get it, and for the right brand with a lean budget, it’s a good opportunity,” that person said.