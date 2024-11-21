Behind upstart sailing league SailGP’s marketing and sponsorship approach

SailGP, the high-tech sailing circuit said to resemble Formula 1 on the water, is racing into its fifth season with a tailwind and a little bit of swagger.

The league has added two new teams representing Italy and Brazil, bringing its field to 12 nations, including Team USA, whose backers include ad industry exec Gary Vaynerchuk. More than 235,000 people attended SailGP events during its 2024 season and 200 million watched SailGP broadcasts globally (which air on CBS in the U.S.). Social media engagements more than doubled.

Now it’s looking to build that audience, adding to the momentum that includes a new title sponsorship from Rolex, which was announced today. A new campaign called “Unstoppable” is meant to accentuate the personality and attitude that’s turned sailing fans into racing fans, giving SailGP a younger and more diverse fanbase than traditional sailing events such as the America’s Cup, its execs say. Monks led the creative.