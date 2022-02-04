Sam's Club chief marketer exits as brand heads to Super Bowl, will be replaced by Ciara Anfield

Rogers hasn’t disclosed his plans but said in a statement: “For the last few years, we’ve been building a team of all-stars, including Ciara, to move the Sam’s Club brand forward. Ciara is a smart, strategic leader with a passion for our members, and with her in place, I feel great handing over the reins and beginning a new professional chapter of my own.”



In a memo last week, McLay cited the club chain’s “best membership results ever” and said Rogers plans to return to Texas.

A return to Texas would appear to preclude a return for Rogers to Walmart U.S., whose CEO John Furner hired Rogers into his current position while Furner was CEO of Sam’s Club in 2018. Janey Whiteside, Walmart U.S. executive VP and chief customer officer—a position similar to Rogers’ at Sam’s—is leaving in March, the company announced in January. A replacement in that role has not yet been named.

Before joining Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, Rogers was an executive with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay (based in Texas). He was with Walmart for 13 years before heading to Sam’s Club in 2018, including stops as chief marketing officer of Walmart China and Walmart U.S. His Walmart career was interrupted briefly in 2008 when he announced he was leaving for a job with former Walmart agency GSD&M, Austin, before he relented and returned to Walmart.

In today's memo, McLay said direct reports to Shanahan in his new post will include Anfield, Lex Josephs, who previously reported to Rogers after being appointed late last year as VP-general manager of Sam’s Club Media Group; Ella Chan, VP strategy; and Tim Simmons, senior VP and chief product officer.