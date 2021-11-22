Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride

The new campaign was conceived by the Prime Video marketing and creative teams, with strategy via Droga5 London and creative from 72andSunny. It aims to highlight how Prime Video is a portal to Amazon’s wider world of entertainment that goes beyond just watching a film or series—it also includes shopping, sharing, listening, reading and more.

The push consists of multiple spots and out-of-home ads rolling out in the coming weeks, each targeting a specific type of entertainment “fan.” The debut ad speaks to those who love the thrill of action, with later executions to focus on fantasy and fashion aficionados.

“With this campaign, we wanted to create an opportunity for customers to understand all the entertainment available on Prime Video [and] invite customers on a journey to explore all we have to offer,” said Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo.

That includes offerings that are available at no extra cost to Prime members, such as "Amazon Originals" including “The Wheel of Time,” “Coming 2 America,” “The Tomorrow War,” “The Marvelous Mr. Maisel” and "Thursday Night Football," as well as theatrical releases available for rental and more than 100 subscription channels.