Marketing News & Strategy

Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride

'See Where It Takes You' push from Amazon's streaming service unites thrills of original content, 'Thursday Night Football,' shopping and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on November 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez
Credit: Amazon Prime Video

A new brand campaign debuting today from Amazon's Prime Video streaming service takes the viewer through its universe of entertainment offerings, in one fast-paced journey. 

The first spot of the push opens with Michael B. Jordan in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” It then seamlessly segues to superhero series “The Boys” and “Invincible,” and the blockbuster "The Tomorrow War," while also weaving in shopping for a Funko figure and highlights from "Thursday Night Football." The voice-over reads, “When all the action is in one place, entertainment never ends,” before revealing the campaign tagline: “See where it takes you.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The new campaign was conceived by the Prime Video marketing and creative teams, with strategy via Droga5 London and creative from 72andSunny. It aims to highlight how Prime Video is a portal to Amazon’s wider world of entertainment that goes beyond just watching a film or series—it also includes shopping, sharing, listening, reading and more. 

The push consists of multiple spots and out-of-home ads rolling out in the coming weeks, each targeting a specific type of entertainment “fan.” The debut ad speaks to those who love the thrill of action, with later executions to focus on fantasy and fashion aficionados. 

“With this campaign, we wanted to create an opportunity for customers to understand all the entertainment available on Prime Video [and] invite customers on a journey to explore all we have to offer,” said Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo.

That includes offerings that are available at no extra cost to Prime members, such as "Amazon Originals" including “The Wheel of Time,” “Coming 2 America,” “The Tomorrow War,” “The Marvelous Mr. Maisel” and "Thursday Night Football," as well as theatrical releases available for rental and more than 100 subscription channels. 

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The campaign marks the first time Prime Video has unveiled a tagline, with the introduction of “See Where It Takes You.” It sets up Prime Video as a unique streaming service by offering additional features such as X-Ray, which gives viewers more insight into who and what they’re watching, "Watch Parties" that let viewers enjoy content with friends as well as the broader entertainment opportunities afforded by other Amazon brands such as Kindle, Twitch and Amazon Music.

There’s shopping too—those watching Prime on mobile, web and Fire TV, for example, are able to shop looks on select Amazon Originals content, as in the case of Rihanna’s fashion show, “Savage X Fenty,” and fashion reality series. “Making the Cut.”

Related Article
Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' billboard features a terrifying illusion
Alexandra Jardine
Amazon and Netflix team up on ad about a 'Witcher' superfan
Garett Sloane
Amazon puts display ads into Twitch livestreams
Garett Sloane
How Amazon Prime Video CMO Ukonwa Ojo is positioning the brand in the streaming wars
Jeanine Poggi

The campaign’s three spots will run through 2022 on broadcast, digital and social along with their out-of-home counterparts. There will also be an influencer component in which the brand will work with social native creators to extend the campaign’s message. 

Previously under Ojo, the brand had debuted a Golden Globes ad that cut together scenes from various Prime Video offerings highlighting the diverse voices its stories present, under the theme, “Change the narrative.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez

Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez
Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot

Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot
'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang

'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang
How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses

How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses
Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead

Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Tesla subjects women to ‘rampant sexual harassment,’ suit says

Tesla subjects women to ‘rampant sexual harassment,’ suit says
What McDonald's sees when it looks at gamers

What McDonald's sees when it looks at gamers