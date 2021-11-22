Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride

A new brand campaign debuting today from Amazon's Prime Video streaming service takes the viewer through its universe of entertainment offerings, in one fast-paced journey.
The first spot of the push opens with Michael B. Jordan in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” It then seamlessly segues to superhero series “The Boys” and “Invincible,” and the blockbuster "The Tomorrow War," while also weaving in shopping for a Funko figure and highlights from "Thursday Night Football." The voice-over reads, “When all the action is in one place, entertainment never ends,” before revealing the campaign tagline: “See where it takes you.”
