Delta puts its brand inside L.A. Olympics logo as part of new sponsor perk

The sponsor logo customization is an option offered to founding brands–the highest level of sponsorship–at no extra cost, according to LA28 Chief Marketing Officer Amy Gleeson. The other founding sponsors, Comcast and Salesforce, are currently working on their logos, said Gleeson.

Using Olympics intellectual property in such a way marks another perk for sponsors. Olympics organizers must continue to add value as the rise of digital and social media has made it easier for non-sponsors to “ambush” the Olympics by alluding to the Games without using trademarked assets.

When the logo has to be static, such as with out-of-home ads, sponsors can choose a variety of logos. “We go out of our way not to say this is the one version,” Gleeson said.

'A massive investment'

The final version of Delta’s logo is set to be revealed today at a media event announcing the newest developments in the airline’s infrastructure project at Los Angeles International Airport, which is called Delta Sky Way. The $2.3 billion project includes connecting terminals 2 and 3 and linking them to the international terminal. The project is part of the company’s $12 billion expenditure at airports across the country.

Although Delta’s logo has been finalized for several months, “we wanted to pick the right moment,” said Emmakate Young, Delta’s managing director of brand marketing, sponsorships and Olympics/Paralympics. “This terminal opening represents such an investment for Delta.”

Delta announced its contract with the LA 2028 Olympics in 2020. The sponsorship deal is worth $400 million, according to Sports Business Journal. Young declined to confirm this figure but said “it’s a massive investment.” The airline also replaced United as Team USA’s official airline during the Beijing Games this year and will continue this role in Paris in 2024, Milan in 2026 and L.A. in 2028.

Brands have the freedom to change their logo as they go, according to Gleeson. Young said that Delta doesn’t plan to majorly change the logo. “This (design) will remain the core of the logo,” and the only change will be animating it, she said.