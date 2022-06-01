See Justin Bieber’s new ‘Biebs Brew’ ad for Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons today revealed an ad for its latest collaboration with Justin Bieber for a line of coffee called “Biebs Brew.”

The French vanilla-flavored cold brew goes on sale starting June 6 in Tim Hortons locations across the U.S. and Canada. The “Biebs Brew” launch marks Bieber’s second collaboration with Tim Hortons, following “Timbiebs,” a limited-edition line of the restaurant’s donut hole treats, Timbits. Timbiebs first dropped in late November and will return for a limited time, according to Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons executives have praised the prior Bieber collab as giving the chain a major sales boost, with Jose Cil, the CEO of brand owner Restaurant Brands International, going so far as calling himself a "Belieber" during an earnings conference call.