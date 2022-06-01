Marketing News & Strategy

See Justin Bieber’s new ‘Biebs Brew’ ad for Tim Hortons

The chain tries to keep its Bieber momentum going with marketing for new cold brew
By Maia Vines. Published on June 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Behind Truff's sizzling rise—from food porn to a hot sauce brand on fire
Credit: Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons today revealed an ad for its latest collaboration with Justin Bieber for a line of coffee called “Biebs Brew.”

The French vanilla-flavored cold brew goes on sale starting June 6 in Tim Hortons locations across the U.S. and Canada. The “Biebs Brew” launch marks Bieber’s second collaboration with Tim Hortons, following “Timbiebs,” a limited-edition line of the restaurant’s donut hole treats, Timbits. Timbiebs first dropped in late November and will return for a limited time, according to Tim Hortons. 

Tim Hortons executives have praised the prior Bieber collab as giving the chain a major sales boost, with Jose Cil, the CEO of brand owner Restaurant Brands International, going so far as calling himself a "Belieber" during an earnings conference call.

More news from Ad Age
Justin Bieber cold brew joins menu at Tim Hortons
Jon Springer
Ranking celebrity meal deals of 2021
Jon Springer
Popeyes hires Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein as new CMO
Jon Springer

In the 60-second commercial for “Biebs Brew,” the Canadian singer stays in the Tim Hortons office all night to be the first one to try the coffee.

Enter Ad Age's 40 Under 40 at AdAge.com/40u40.

“Job’s not done yet,” Bieber tells a Tims employee, adding that there’s no chance he’ll let someone taste the finished product before him as he makes himself comfortable in the office. The video closes with Bieber sampling “Biebs Brew” with similar packaging as Timbiebs donut holes, and claiming “it’s worth the wait.” 
 

“Worth the Wait” was developed by creative agency Gut Toronto and The French Shop.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” said Bieber in May. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

In the U.S., Tim Hortons restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise, including a beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag, according to the chain.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Behind Truff's sizzling rise—from food porn to a hot sauce brand on fire

Behind Truff's sizzling rise—from food porn to a hot sauce brand on fire
How Airbnb is marketing its new booking approach

How Airbnb is marketing its new booking approach
Unilever names Nelson Peltz to board, leading shares to rise

Unilever names Nelson Peltz to board, leading shares to rise
Procter & Gamble launches Voost fizzy vitamins into business that's already bubbling

Procter & Gamble launches Voost fizzy vitamins into business that's already bubbling
Sprite music marketing goes global—behind the approach

Sprite music marketing goes global—behind the approach
Pride month begins, U.K. celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: The Week Ahead

Pride month begins, U.K. celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: The Week Ahead
Popeyes hires Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein as new CMO

Popeyes hires Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein as new CMO
AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500

AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500