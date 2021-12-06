See Mariah Carey's McDonald's holiday ad

In addition to highlighting its core menu offerings, Healan said the objectives of the Famous Orders platform are to drive traffic to restaurants, to better connect with young consumers, and to establish McDonald’s as part of a wider cultural conversation. The ads have taken a second life on social media platforms like TikTok, where fans have taken cues from the campaign to create their own content and own interpretations of the featured meals.

In addition to the items available in the Mariah Meal promotion, McDonald’s is making merchandise—a t-shirt and stylish beanie—available for the first 10,000 customers who redeem the Mariah Menu deal on its mobile app on Dec. 12 and Dec. 15.

A&W Goes “Anti-Celeb” in Recruiting Campaign

While its fast food competitors are busy aligning with celebrity endorsers, A&W Restaurants is taking a different route. Its new campaign takes a gentle shot at its star-studded rivals by positioning its own workers as its stars. The “Anti Celeb” campaign does double duty as a recruiting and retention tool as the 900-store, franchisee-owned restaurant chain deals with a historic labor shortage.

In fact, officials say, it was concern over its labor force—and not necessarily what its competitors were promoting—that inspired the new approach, which shifts away from A&W’s traditional focus on food in its ads.