SlimFast blends modern and vintage creative directions in new ads

SlimFast's new ad campaign is the brand's first work from SRG
By Maia Vines. Published on September 19, 2022.
TikTok ranks as most valuable platform for DTC brands, study finds
Credit: Slimfast

SlimFast's first major ad campaign since 2019 pays tribute to the evolution of the brand’s marketing efforts during its 46-year history.

New commercials transport a friend from the future, Abby, back to the '80s. The character serves as a bridge between the origins of the SlimFast brand and the new SlimFast, showing viewers how the weight loss and weight management brand has evolved to meet people where they are within their own health journeys and weight loss preferences.

The ads touch on topics such as intermittent fasting, keto and low-carb diets. They were directed by Abbie Stephens of ad agency SRG.

“That’s the Slimfast of the ‘80s. This is today’s SlimFast,” says Abby in the new "Same Difference" spot, advising vintage SlimFast commercial characters like Nancy, who she brings to the present day.

“Consumers remember and recognize the ads of the 80s, so being able to tap into that nostalgic nature and give a nod to what they’re used to seeing was a really cool angle to take with these ads,” said Sarah Lombard, senior brand director at SlimFast.

The 15-second and 30-second ads will air on TV and will run on digital and streaming services such as Hulu and Prime Video, along with social platforms. The brand plans to invest more in social strategies than with previous campaigns, according to Lombard. The ads mark the brand's first campaign created in partnership with SRG, which SlimFast has been working with since October.

The commercials are launching as part of SlimFast’s new “Deliciously Doable” brand platform, which encourages people to find ways to fit their weight management goals into their busy lives.

In 2020, the brand expanded its keto product line, which includes meal replacement bars and ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes. Last year, SlimFast launched an intermittent fasting line featuring protein shake mixes, hydrating electrolyte drink mixes, and complete meal bars.

Previously, brand positioning focused on promoting SlimFast’s 1-2-3 Plan—replacing two meals with SlimFast meal replacement products and having one meal under 600 calories. Moving forward, SlimFast has plans to focus on educating consumers with customizable solutions including a DIY weight management approach. SlimFast also expects to roll out new packaging at the end of the year and into next year, according to Lombard.

