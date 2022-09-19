SlimFast blends modern and vintage creative directions in new ads

SlimFast's first major ad campaign since 2019 pays tribute to the evolution of the brand’s marketing efforts during its 46-year history.

New commercials transport a friend from the future, Abby, back to the '80s. The character serves as a bridge between the origins of the SlimFast brand and the new SlimFast, showing viewers how the weight loss and weight management brand has evolved to meet people where they are within their own health journeys and weight loss preferences.

The ads touch on topics such as intermittent fasting, keto and low-carb diets. They were directed by Abbie Stephens of ad agency SRG.

“That’s the Slimfast of the ‘80s. This is today’s SlimFast,” says Abby in the new "Same Difference" spot, advising vintage SlimFast commercial characters like Nancy, who she brings to the present day.