See the Steak-umm ads bringing its Twitter profundity to life

Quaker Maid Meats, Steak-umm’s parent company, earlier this year shifted its creative account to Tombras as a means of capitalizing on that momentum.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Tombras is known for its role in developing other distinct brand voices online, including Twitter accounts for MoonPie, Big Lots and Zaxby’s. It recently took on Subway with a charge to bring its “Eat Fresh Refresh” positioning to life on social media.

Max Scannapieco, VP of sales and marketing for Quaker Maid, confessed the company had no idea at the time of its Twitter launch that the brand could realize the kind of success it has.

“Knowing the history of Steak-umm and the iconic nature of the brand, we believed we could have a unique presence that could resonate with consumers, [and] we wanted to use social media to capture a new audience,” Scannapieco said in emailed comments to Ad Age. “The expectation was high but we obviously far exceeded it. And it was a snowball, our success didn’t happen overnight, it built and now we’re looking to build even further on this and expand our reach.”