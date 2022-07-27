Shopify drops again after warning of weak outlook, bigger losses

Shopify Inc. slumped in premarket trading after it warned of higher operating losses in the second half of the year and said inflation was beginning to hurt the e-commerce sector.

Shopify said it expects operating losses in the third and fourth quarters will exceed those of the second quarter, when it lost $190 million on an operating basis. The company is cutting about 10% of its workforce, it announced Tuesday.

The stock was down 1.4% to $31.10 as of 9:09 a.m. in New York after earlier dropping about 8%.

“We now expect 2022 will end up being different, more of a transition year, in which e-commerce has largely reset to the pre-Covid trend line and is now pressured by persistent high inflation,” the Ottawa-based company said in a statement Wednesday morning.