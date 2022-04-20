Marketing News & Strategy

Snickers shuts down 'dick vein' rumors in response to viral tweet about candy bar

The Mars-owned brand responds to social media rumors that it smoothed out its bar to remove X-rated feature
By E.J. Schultz. Published on April 20, 2022.
Credit: Snickers via Twitter

Snickers is shutting down social media rumors that it has smoothed out the chocolate topping of the candy bar to eliminate what some have characterized as a penis vein.

The Mars-owned brand this week declared in a tweet that “contrary to what's trending on Twitter... THE VEINS REMAIN!”

 

Snopes.com, which specializes in fact-checking popular rumors, traced the source of the rumors to a photograph circulating on social media that showed an unusually smooth Snickers bar, along with claims that it had taken out the vien because of the X-rated imagery.

Snopes concluded that the smooth bar could have been a one-off, possibly due to a manufacturing error. But the site shot down the deveining rumor: “Mars has not removed a ‘dick vein’ from candy bars after being pressured by a ‘woke mob.’ In fact, we find no calls for this ‘vein’ to be removed.”

The site further concluded that the rumor was rooted in Mars' move earlier this year to overhaul its M&M’s characters, including toning down the Green character’s sexy style.

Reported Snopes: “In the wake of these changes, many people made jokes about other candies that needed be desexualized, such as the Snickers bar and its “dick vein,” which social media users have been poking fun of since at least 2009.”

Mars is now clearly having fun with the rumors. Not only did Snickers tweet about it, but so did other Mars-owned brands, including Twix, which tweeted “Close call,” prompting Snickers to reply: “Waiting for the day you show yours off.”

The incident lends further proof that brands are more comfortable than ever wading into once-taboo subjects, especially on social media as they vie for consumer attention.

Snickers’ “veins remain” tweet had logged about 16,000 retweets and nearly 114,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon. As brand tweets go, that is, to borrow a Snickers tagline, pretty satisfying.

 

