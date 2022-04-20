Snickers shuts down 'dick vein' rumors in response to viral tweet about candy bar

Snopes concluded that the smooth bar could have been a one-off, possibly due to a manufacturing error. But the site shot down the deveining rumor: “Mars has not removed a ‘dick vein’ from candy bars after being pressured by a ‘woke mob.’ In fact, we find no calls for this ‘vein’ to be removed.”

The site further concluded that the rumor was rooted in Mars' move earlier this year to overhaul its M&M’s characters, including toning down the Green character’s sexy style.

Reported Snopes: “In the wake of these changes, many people made jokes about other candies that needed be desexualized, such as the Snickers bar and its “dick vein,” which social media users have been poking fun of since at least 2009.”

Mars is now clearly having fun with the rumors. Not only did Snickers tweet about it, but so did other Mars-owned brands, including Twix, which tweeted “Close call,” prompting Snickers to reply: “Waiting for the day you show yours off.”

The incident lends further proof that brands are more comfortable than ever wading into once-taboo subjects, especially on social media as they vie for consumer attention.

Snickers’ “veins remain” tweet had logged about 16,000 retweets and nearly 114,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon. As brand tweets go, that is, to borrow a Snickers tagline, pretty satisfying.