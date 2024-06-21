How Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Volkswagen are marketing around the summer of soccer

Copa América, which will be contested in 14 U.S. cities, will be followed next year by the FIFA World Club Cup, also in the U.S., and in 2026 by the FIFA World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. In 2028, the Olympics return to Los Angeles.

AB InBev’s Budweiser brand has led its World Cup partnerships since 1986, particularly overseas where Budweiser is marketed as a premium import. But with the tournament moving to the U.S. in 2026, the King of Beers—an MLB sponsor in the U.S.—could take a seat on the bench, although AB InBev maintains it would take a portfolio approach to promoting the event.

The agreement between Ultra and MLS allows for an extensive series of activations including an on-site presence at MLS events such as the MLS Cup presented by Audi and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, broadcast integrations and custom social and digital content. Michelob Ultra will establish title sponsorship of the Superior Man of the Match for all MLS competitions.

In addition, Ultra will be the title sponsor and Michelob Ultra Player of the Match presenter of the Campeones Cup, an annual trophy contested between the reigning champions of MLS and Liga MX, Mexico’s professional soccer league.

“Our partnership with Concacaf and MLS is another example of how we are connecting our megabrands, like Michelob Ultra, to mega-platforms like Concacaf and MLS to help create more moments of cheers and celebration for fans,” Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer of AB InBev, said in a statement.