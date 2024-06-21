How Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Volkswagen are marketing around the summer of soccer

Major League Soccer has a new beer sponsor—and fans of the Beautiful Game can probably guess who it is.
Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra is announcing today it is the new official beer sponsor for the U.S. soccer league. The deal, for multiple years and “multimillion dollars,” according to a person familiar with the talks, makes Ultra the league’s global beer brand everywhere except for Canada, where Asahi is the league’s official beer. Heineken was MLS’s previous beer sponsor.
The MLS sponsorship, plus another new deal announced today to sponsor the men’s and women’s Concacaf Champions Cup events, add to the millions of dollars already invested in soccer by Michelob Ultra, including support for the ongoing Copa América tournament. Ultra also has a global deal with the sport’s most recognizable star, Lionel Messi, who was cast in the brand’s Super Bowl ad this year. And AB InBev is an official World Cup sponsor.