Behind SodaStream’s design and product overhaul

Another model, called “Duo,” has not hit the U.S. market yet, but is being promoted in other countries as its first machine compatible for both glass and reusable plastic SodaStream bottles.

SodaStream is planning to launch a new ad campaign early next year, once the new logo and visual identity are incorporated into packaging, Schifter-Maor said. The brand, which is sold in some 47 countries, uses Energy BBDO as its lead U.S. agency.

PepsiCo, which acquired SodaStream for $3.2 billion in 2018, has increasingly touted SodaStream’s mission as it responds to rising consumer demand for brands and products that are perceived as sustainable. The beverage giant late last year rolled out an ambitious sustainability program called “pep+” that called for scaling the SodaStream business globally as part of a goal to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50% across PepsiCo’s food and beverage portfolio by 2030.

Moves have included marketing Pepsi-branded flavors tied to brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Lipton and Bubly for SodaStream machines across multiple global markets. In the U.S. SodaStream began testing Pepsi syrups in California in March. In mid-2020, PepsiCo began marketing SodaStream outside the home, with a new business called SodaStream Professional, which is aimed at workplaces and other food service accounts.

The collaborations are a far cry from SodaStream’s marketing approach from several years ago, when it mocked Pepsi and Coke with ads featuring visual devices such as exploding plastic soda bottles.