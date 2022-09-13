Behind SodaStream’s design and product overhaul

SodaStream—once known as a spunky upstart with ads mocking big soda companies—continues to pursue a more refined marketing approach nearly four years after PepsiCo bought its one-time competitor.
The brand’s latest moves include a design overhaul, new tagline and more upscale product lineup that seeks to appeal to design-obsessed and environmentally conscious consumers. The maker of at-home sparkling beverage machines engaged design and branding agency Pearlfisher to assist with the redesign. It includes a new logo featuring two interlocking water droplets arranged in a yin and yang formation, which SodaStream describes as “depicting balance and harmony, as well as resembling the planet.”
The new look, which will be included on the packaging soon hitting the market, follows the debut of the new tagline, “Push for Better,” which began appearing in advertising earlier this year, replacing “Better for you, better for the planet.”