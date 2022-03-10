Why Steven Ogg revived Old Spice role after portraying troubled characters

You do have a reputation for playing bad guys with a lot of depth. Is it a relief to be a good guy, or somebody who doesn’t need to be quite so complicated?

It's really cheesy, and I've said it before, but I love to act. I'm not a method actor. I don't take the work home. Lighter, funnier characters are generally I guess, easier on the head, because you're not spending so much time in the dark. But personally, I spend a lot of time in the dark. So it's like, you know, a second home to me. But then I also like to have fun.

Have you done other commercial work beside Old Spice?

One of my first commercial gigs was for Tennent’s Lager. And it was one of the best gigs of my life. We went to Prague. And of course we shot in a place that could have been a studio anywhere in the world, but I'm so glad we went to Prague, because I spent 10 days there and just had an absolute hoot.

And then I also did a car commercial where I had to wear a wig because they didn't realize I had shaved my head for something. We actually shut down part of the L.A. freeway. The last time they’d done that was for Charlton Heston in the Omega Man. So I was the second person to get the freeway lockdown.