Subway is getting more serious about social

Jeff Benjamin, chief creative officer of Tombras, said incidents like the MSCHF stunt can forge the character of a brand, and provide an opportunity to influence perception of it in a way that other forms of media cannot.

“I think that a lot of times, it’s how a brand behaves that determines its fame,” he said. “The most famous brands in the world are not famous just because of their ads; in fact, most of the time, they are more famous for the way they behave than the way they act. That’s the philosophy that we're taking into this relationship.”

Player-coach

Subway gave Tombras a set of broad marching orders but latitude in how it could approach them. “They planted a seed of what they’d been exploring internally but they want us to explore that across different platforms,” Butturini said, noting that Subway’s response to one stimulus on TikTok may not resemble how its Twitter feed would respond.

“A brand, just like a person, doesn’t show up the same way in every situation. So there are going to be times that we lean more into humor,” Butturini said. “There are going to be times where we’ll be more food-forward. That’s what we're figuring out now. How does Subway show up, and what is our voice across different platforms and at different moments?”

Subway's social character will take on a role akin to a “player-coach” who is helpful and authoritative when need be, but also playful and competitive, said Benjamin. It's a stance that reflects the brand’s long alignment with athletes and sports leagues. Subway is an official NFL sponsor, rides with Nascar's Kevin Harvick, and got its Refresh campaign off the ground behind celebrity endorsements from athletes like Tom Brady.



From a fifth-floor war room at Tombras’ Knoxville, Tennessee headquarters, about 25 social brand managers in stadium-style seating monitor Google trends, news feeds and Twitter on large screens, and scheme on Slack to craft where and how their brands can participate, Butturini said. An on-site content studio can get to work immediately on creative assets to accompany those engagements.



Social campaigns are able to bring urgency and direction to the brand's message. "I think the challenge for us is how you create some momentum, and do it in a way where there’s direction to it, so that we’re building something," said Benjamin.



A current promotion indicative of the brand’s social direction is the “Subway Vault,” or a series of sandwiches created by athletes and available only to users who order them on the Subway app. The brand launched the Vault as part of the Super Bowl Experience earlier this month in Los Angeles, showcasing sandwiches created to the tastes of NFL stars Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch and Trevor Lawrence.