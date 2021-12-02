Taco Bell appoints Nike vet Sean Tresvant as global brand chief

Lawson had served as Taco Bell’s global brand chief since February 2020, coming to the brand from sister company KFC, where she was chief development and marketing officer in the company’s South Pacific region. Under her watch, Taco Bell executed a number of buzzworthy campaigns including a free giveaway this May when the lunar phase of the moon resembled a taco.

Taco Bell is the No. 4 U.S. restaurant chain by sales. It is the largest U.S. brand of Yum Brands Inc., which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. The company has ambitious plans for further international expansion and recently launched a breakfast offering the U.S.

“I’ve known about Sean for many years, always admiring his best-in-class marketing from afar,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said. “His team at the Jordan Brand will tell you that Sean has always been a great friend, colleague and compassionate leader. We’re excited for him to be part of our Taco Bell family and look forward to his leadership and Restless Creativity as we continue to grow our brand and impact on our people, fans and the world.”

“When I think of Taco Bell, I think of a marketing powerhouse of trailblazers,” Tresvant said. “The brand and its people are constantly—and consciously—pushing the limits on what it means to be a brand in today’s rapidly evolving culture, and I'm excited to revolutionize alongside them.”

Tresvant led the Diversity Task Force at Nike and helped bring back the Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment Committee through “real talk” chats. He has developed strategies and programs that have helped Nike show up to the world in meaningful ways – from revitalizing Nike Running in North America, to creating a local brand voice for Los Angeles.

Prior to Nike, Tresvant held roles at Pepsi and Time Inc.-Sports Illustrated in New York. Executive recruiting agency Berglass + Associates assisted Taco Bell in its search.