Taco Bell appoints Nike vet Sean Tresvant as global brand chief

Sean Tresvant, a veteran marketer who most recently led Nike’s prestigious Jordan Brand, has been appointed global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, the restaurant chain said this morning.
Tresvant’s appointment is effective Jan. 10. He will succeed Nikki Lawson, who is returning to Sydney to pursue other opportunities, the company said.
Tresvant “will lead Taco Bell into a new age of transformative global marketing, spearheading boundary-pushing, multi-dimensional efforts that drive culture, initiate change and create impact,” the company said in a release.
He brings more than a decade of experience from his time with Nike as the chief marketing officer of the Jordan Brand, where he was responsible for defining its brand voice, and was instrumental in the company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion agenda. Tresvant set the consumer journey and execution of brand campaigns, product marketing, creative collaborations, athlete sponsorships, omnichannel marketplace design and social platforms.