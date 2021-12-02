Marketing News & Strategy

Taco Bell appoints Nike vet Sean Tresvant as global brand chief

Jordan Brand CMO to succeed Nikki Lawson
By Jon Springer. Published on December 02, 2021.
Credit: Taco Bell

Sean Tresvant, a veteran marketer who most recently led Nike’s prestigious Jordan Brand, has been appointed global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, the restaurant chain said this morning.

Tresvant’s appointment is effective Jan. 10. He will succeed Nikki Lawson, who is returning to Sydney to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

Tresvant “will lead Taco Bell into a new age of transformative global marketing, spearheading boundary-pushing, multi-dimensional efforts that drive culture, initiate change and create impact,” the company said in a release.

He brings more than a decade of experience from his time with Nike as the chief marketing officer of the Jordan Brand, where he was responsible for defining its brand voice, and was instrumental in the company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion agenda. Tresvant set the consumer journey and execution of brand campaigns, product marketing, creative collaborations, athlete sponsorships, omnichannel marketplace design and social platforms.

Lawson had served as Taco Bell’s global brand chief since February 2020, coming to the brand from sister company KFC, where she was chief development and marketing officer in the company’s South Pacific region. Under her watch, Taco Bell executed a number of buzzworthy campaigns including a free giveaway this May when the lunar phase of the moon resembled a taco.

Taco Bell is the No. 4 U.S. restaurant chain by sales. It is the largest U.S. brand of Yum Brands Inc., which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. The company has ambitious plans for further international expansion and recently launched a breakfast offering the U.S.

“I’ve known about Sean for many years, always admiring his best-in-class marketing from afar,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said. “His team at the Jordan Brand will tell you that Sean has always been a great friend, colleague and compassionate leader. We’re excited for him to be part of our Taco Bell family and look forward to his leadership and Restless Creativity as we continue to grow our brand and impact on our people, fans and the world.”

“When I think of Taco Bell, I think of a marketing powerhouse of trailblazers,” Tresvant said. “The brand and its people are constantly—and consciously—pushing the limits on what it means to be a brand in today’s rapidly evolving culture, and I'm excited to revolutionize alongside them.”

Tresvant led the Diversity Task Force at Nike and helped bring back the Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment Committee through “real talk” chats. He has developed strategies and programs that have helped Nike show up to the world in meaningful ways – from revitalizing Nike Running in North America, to creating a local brand voice for Los Angeles.

Prior to Nike, Tresvant held roles at Pepsi and Time Inc.-Sports Illustrated in New York. Executive recruiting agency Berglass + Associates assisted Taco Bell in its search.

 

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

