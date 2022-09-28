Tide enlists NFL stars to help them wash fans' lucky jerseys

Tide marketers long have known NFL fans had lucky jerseys, made lucky by their refusal to wash them. This year, the Procter & Gamble Co. brand is on a mission to get those jerseys washed—starting by enlisting Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams in a TV and social media campaign.

“We found one in four NFL fans hadn’t washed their lucky item, whether it’s socks or jerseys, in a year or more,” said Alex Perez, brand director at P&G. To change that, Tide also has enlisted Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool for future work. The social effort will extend to TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter. “We’re excited to make it holistic,” Perez said, “and we think it’s going to be relevant throughout the season.”