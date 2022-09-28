Marketing News & Strategy

Tide enlists NFL stars to help them wash fans' lucky jerseys

The TV and social media campaign features Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams and others
By Jack Neff. Published on September 28, 2022.
M&M’s debuts first new character in a decade—and it's purple
Credit: Tide

Tide marketers long have known NFL fans had lucky jerseys, made lucky by their refusal to wash them. This year, the Procter & Gamble Co. brand is on a mission to get those jerseys washed—starting by enlisting Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams in a TV and social media campaign.

“We found one in four NFL fans hadn’t washed their lucky item, whether it’s socks or jerseys, in a year or more,” said Alex Perez, brand director at P&G. To change that, Tide also has enlisted Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool for future work. The social effort will extend to TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter. “We’re excited to make it holistic,” Perez said, “and we think it’s going to be relevant throughout the season.”

In one spot from Saatchi & Saatchi and P&G’s multi-agency Woven Collaborative for Tide Hygienic Clean Pods, Adams takes a touchdown leap into the stands and engages a fan in a conversation about a lucky jersey. “I don’t see any luck,” Adams says. “It’s dirty.” 

On social media, Adams is leading a social media “What Would It Take?” campaign, which will bring in other stars eventually, asking fans what deal they’d accept to wash their lucky jerseys. Commenters are entered into a contest to win their wish with the wash—with lots of requests for tickets and autographed gear so far.

 

 

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

