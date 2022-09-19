TikTok ranks as most valuable platform for DTC brands, study finds

“Because the advertising function of TikTok is relatively new, costs are notably more affordable than those of Facebook,” Kilroy said.

Plus, adopting a new ad platform may be deemed as risky for established brands, Kilroy suggested.

“They’re taking more of an ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it’ approach, leveraging the platforms they’ve already had success on to continue scaling,” Kilroy said. “Smaller brands, less standardized in their operations, have the flexibility to use a portion of their marketing budget in order to source high-performing TikTok style content for their ad campaigns, especially due to the cost of efficiency of running ads on the platform itself.”

Across all platforms, the biggest spending DTC category continues to be clothing, at $153.5 million in the second quarter, followed by health and beauty at $141.9 million, according to the survey. Home and garden brands spent $58.3 million on advertising during the quarter, followed by food and beverage marketers at $55.6 million and jewelry and watch sellers at $48.7 million.

When it comes to Facebook, the categories that get the most bang for their buck are baby products, books and collectibles—they pay a CPM, or cost to reach 1,000, of $10, while health and beauty and digital products saw CPMs of $14, according to the report.