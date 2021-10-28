Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread

It’s a very Brady bread.

Subway today is introducing what it is calling the quick-service restaurant industry’s first one-carb, zero-sugar sandwich roll, and has engaged seven-time Super Bowl hero—and noted bread skeptic—Tom Brady to take the first bite.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, whose aversion to bread has been a focus of previous Subway ads in its ongoing “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign, appeared this morning in an Instagram video enjoying a sandwich on bread “that even I can eat.” The new rolls, available now in select markets, are a product of Hero Labs, a San Francisco-based breadmaker that is partnering with Subway on the launch. Subway said guests can now order its signature artisan Italian bread in "Hero" form, giving them “full control of customizing their next meal.”