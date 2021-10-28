Marketing News & Strategy

Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread

New video promotes launch of zero-carb sandwich roll
By Jon Springer. Published on October 28, 2021.
20211028_subway_tom_brady_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Subway

It’s a very Brady bread.

Subway today is introducing what it is calling the quick-service restaurant industry’s first one-carb, zero-sugar sandwich roll, and has engaged seven-time Super Bowl hero—and noted bread skeptic—Tom Brady to take the first bite.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, whose aversion to bread has been a focus of previous Subway ads in its ongoing “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign, appeared this morning in an Instagram video enjoying a sandwich on bread “that even I can eat.” The new rolls, available now in select markets, are a product of Hero Labs, a San Francisco-based breadmaker that is partnering with Subway on the launch. Subway said guests can now order its signature artisan Italian bread in "Hero" form, giving them “full control of customizing their next meal.”

The Hero bread introduction comes as the largest U.S. sandwich chain pursues innovative menu options that better meet customer lifestyles as part of a brand overhaul seeking to reverse seven years of declining sales.

Brady has been outspoken about his “TB12” diet that excludes white flour, sugar and gluten—key ingredients in most commercial breads. Hero breads include 0 grams of sugar, 1 net carb, 12 grams of protein and 26 grams of fiber per 6-inch sandwich, Subway said. Brady has 10.2 million Instagram followers.

Hero Bread will be available in select test markets through mid-December in Savannah, Georgia; Des Moines, Iowa; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho.

Jon Springer
Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

