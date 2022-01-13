Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

This month: a killer grandma, a stoned American sweetheart and more celebrities than you can count on both hands.
This month: a killer grandma, a stoned American sweetheart and more celebrities than you can count on both hands.
You want a campaign with a celebrity? How about 20? To promote the release of his pandemic album “The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John hosted a Zoom featuring all of his collaborators. The four-and-a-half minute video features the likes of Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus and more. The “they’re just like us” virtual get-together is a sweet glimpse behind the scenes from agency AKQA and reportedly thought of by John’s husband David Furnish.
What cannabis seltzer brand Cann’s holiday campaign lacks in 20 celebrities, it makes up for in the heartwarming chemistry between Kate Hudson, Baron Davis and Darren Criss. The playful ad shows Hudson and Davis getting high on not only the holiday spirit, but Cann’s THC-infused seltzers mixed with the actress’s vodka King St. Vodka. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the spot is a blur of high-energy comedy and has a surprising message behind it.
For comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s latest “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” reboot of classic TV sitcoms, Ryan Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort partnered with teams at Kraft Heinz, Aviation Gin and Jack in the Box for retro-style ads inspired by ‘80s throwbacks. Featuring stars from “Silver Spoons” and “Flashdance,” the ads are a nostalgist’s dream.
The web-slinging superhero has been busy this month! In addition to setting box office records for the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Spidey joined forces with Liberty Mutual and agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners for a newsstand takeover in Peter Parker’s hometown. The “Daily Bugle” appeared in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood and handed out 3,000 limited-edition copies of the fictional newspaper, featuring the face of current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.
Like the “Misery” sequel we didn’t know we needed, Kathy Bates’ award-worthy performance as a grandma with a sinister secret in ads for mobile game “Merge Mansion” is inspired. The puzzler’s first live-action TV ads from Wieden+Kennedy Portland are a hilarious ode to its in-game hijinks, heightened by direction from O Positive’s Jim Jenkins. The campaign also serves as a PSA to check your grandparents’ tool sheds. (You've been warned.)