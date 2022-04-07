The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

Speaking of experiments, last month was the first Metaverse Fashion Week. The four-day event was hosted in Decentraland with pop-ups from designers Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Fred Segal, Perry Ellis America, among others, complete with runway shows, panels and parties. Users were able to view virtual lines from the fashion brands and purchase both digital and physical versions of the apparel. Feedback has been mixed, with some noting the technical limitations of the early stages of metaverse graphics. But many applauded the brand’s efforts to experiment with new ways to connect with younger audiences. The event saw 108,000 unique attendees, according to Vogue Business.

“This is indeed about testing and learning. The beauty of virtual environments is that on both product and VM sides we can try new things,” Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, told Forbes. “We are experimenting with how these elements and environments can co-exist to provide a seamless consumer journey, for example, a fully digital experience, or selling physical products in the virtual environment and vice versa. These learnings will allow us to enhance future activations and to evolve our digital ecosystem.”