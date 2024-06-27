The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas to know about right now

Whataburger is bringing back its Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, and to get the word out, the sandwich is going to sing about it. In a new spot from McGarrah Jessee titled “A Beautiful Mess-terpiece,” the components of the sandwich are personified as singers. Three baritones represent three chicken strips, a man as ranch harmonizes with a yodeling cowgirl for buffalo sauce, and two women stand in for the Monterey Jack cheese.

“For sound design, we wanted to create an earworm, but not a jingle,” said Skyler Dobin, senior copywriter at McGarrah Jessee. “Each part is sung almost like a call from the wild.