Ad Age expanded its “Creativity Top 5” series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we look at some of the latest innovations in the food and beverage space. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of niche campaigns from the past month, and catch up on all of our Top 5 rankings here.
The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas to know about right now
5. Whataburger’s singing chicken sandwich
Whataburger is bringing back its Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich, and to get the word out, the sandwich is going to sing about it. In a new spot from McGarrah Jessee titled “A Beautiful Mess-terpiece,” the components of the sandwich are personified as singers. Three baritones represent three chicken strips, a man as ranch harmonizes with a yodeling cowgirl for buffalo sauce, and two women stand in for the Monterey Jack cheese.
“For sound design, we wanted to create an earworm, but not a jingle,” said Skyler Dobin, senior copywriter at McGarrah Jessee. “Each part is sung almost like a call from the wild.
4. Gatorade revives ‘Is It In You?’
Gatorade revived its “Is It In You?” slogan and iconic look, bathing a new class of athletes in colorful beads of sweat. The campaign’s new stars are Caitlin Clark, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jayson Tatum, Josh Allen and A’ja Wilson, shown in the style of the original “Is It In You?” campaign, which debuted in 1998. Michael Jordan, a star of those ads then, narrates the new spot. The work, called “It Hasn’t Changed” from TBWA\Chiat\Day, arrives in time to battle what brand executives see as an alarming decline in sports participation among young people.
3. Zaxby’s first celebrity meal
MrBeast has mentioned that he is a fan of Zaxby’s, so it was a natural fit when the chicken chain announced a MrBeast Box, the chain’s first celebrity meal. The box consists of four chicken fingers, crinkle fries, cheddar bites, two slices of Texas toast, ranch and Zax sauce, as well as a milk chocolate bar from MrBeast’s Feastables line of chocolate and snacks. The meal also comes in one of two collectible boxes co-designed with Jimmy Donaldson—that’s MrBeast’s real name—featuring his panther logo and blue and pink color scheme. Not long after, Zaxby had a sponsored segment in one of MrBeast’s viral videos.
Zaxby’s has sold more than 1 million of the boxes, which became available in mid-May, the chain reported last week. A recent MrBeast YouTube video, “$10,000 Every Day You Survive In The Wilderness,” also featured a Zaxby’s integration.
2. Dos Equis gets lucky
The beer that once touted The Most Interesting Man in the World is now plugging “the luckiest piece of metal in the world” and “the luckiest ice cubes in the world.” Dos Equis’ “Lucky” campaign illustrates how the metal of its caps, which could have been a mere patio chair screw, gained a better life with the Heineken brand. The ice that keeps the beer cool “could have been a thankless bed for an all-you-can-eat salad bar,” while the salt on the rim of a “dressed” Dos Equis should be honored it isn’t just in a half-empty container in a pantry. The ads are from BBDO, which Dos Equis appointed as agency of record last year. The approach is somewhat reminiscent of Miller High Life’s classic “High Life Man” ads.
1. Molly Baz makes cereal box history
Consumers may know chef Molly Baz from one of her cookbooks, but she recently became the first pregnant woman to appear on a cereal box, as part of the Special K’s “Special For a Reason” marketing campaign.
Baz also turned heads for an ad campaign with Swehl, a breastfeeding startup. In May, a Times Square billboard featured Baz with her pregnant belly exposed and her nipples covered by cookies that Baz made as part of the partnership. The ad was later flagged for review and removed by billboard operator Clear Channel.