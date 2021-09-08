Marketing News & Strategy

Tracee Ellis Ross stars in new J. Crew campaign

Fashion brand looks to ‘make a scene’ in hopes of reaching new shoppers
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 08, 2021.
Credit: JCrew

J.Crew has struck a new endorsement deal with TV personality Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars in its “Make a Scene” fall campaign, as the fashion retailer looks to reach a more diverse audience. 

The new ad plugs J. Crew's fall collection that it touts as having a comfortable and confident vibe. Ross, whose star has been on the rise, is partnering with the brand for the first time as J. Crew looks to bring a more modern aesthetic to its iconic American heritage. 

The campaign, which was handled in-house, comes almost exactly a year after J. Crew exited bankruptcy caused by sagging sales made worse by the pandemic. 

The clothing line marks the first premiere collection from J. Crew’s executive VP of women’s design, Olympia Gayot.

Derek Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of J.Crew Group, says partnering with the actress and entrepreneur was a no-brainer for the brand because she exemplifies the vision of what’s next for J.Crew. “She really embodies this idea of positive disruption by celebrating people in the community who are out there doing things creatively to make a difference in the world,” says Yarbrough. 

The spot was directed by Micaiah Carter. It takes place on a fictional film set and stars Ross as the campaign’s movie director and leading actor alongside a diverse community, including artist Liesel Plambeck and basketball players from Just Hoopbus, a non-profit based out of Los Angeles. The organization works to end racism and rebuild and empower communities while making use of a renovated school bus. Plambeck is a Taiwanese American artist known for her murals and products for major brands, artists, and public spaces.

The campaign will run across a variety of digital properties including Instagram and TikTok. 

“A reflection of our brand's desire is to make a scene, but also a call to action for our existing customers and new customers to tell us how they are making a scene,” says Yarbrough.

The fall collection will feature a variety of mix-and-match options from outerwear to pants, tops, and shoes, including the most sustainable cashmere J.Crew has produced. 

“It reflects the confidence we have in the direction the brand is going, especially the product and all the exciting design-led focus that Gayot has for the women's products,” Yarbrough says. 

Ross, no stranger to advertising and pushing the concept of “confidence” through products, launched her own beauty hair care line “Pattern” in 2019. Pattern, primarily marketed to women of color who choose to embrace their coils and curls and tight textured hair, was featured last month in Ad Age's 2020’s hottest brands list. 

