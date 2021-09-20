Truth Initiative sells ‘depression’ with a fake vaping company

Last night, viewers of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" may have seen an ad for an unusual new product: a Depression Stick. A hidden-camera-style spot followed Craig, a VP of marketing at a new vaping product company, approach gas station owners to ask them to help sell his wares—vaping devices that promise to amplify feelings of depression and anxiety. All of those he approached, not surprisingly, flat out rejected him.
Truth Initiative is the real organization behind the ad, created with its newly-appointed agency Mojo Supermarket. Its goal is to shine a light on the fact that the unique selling point of Depression Stick is a product “benefit” of any vaping device.
