Truth Initiative sells ‘depression’ with a fake vaping company

The simplicity of a 'Depression Stick'

Over the years, Truth Initiative has taken a variety of approaches to deliver its message, whether it was the dark humor of the landmark “Body Bags” campaign from CPB and Arnold to address cigarette smoking, to more recent hard-hitting efforts such as “Treatment Box” from 72andSunny, which followed an opioid addict for five straight days as she struggled through detoxing.

Truth Initiative addressed vaping previously with a campaign that followed influencers as they tried to quit vaping. The organization also offers an online service, “This is Quitting,” that serves as an “offramp” for teens trying to quit, with the help of text messages.

The new campaign is arguably its most ambitious one to take on vaping. Though the ads target teens, Said says they intentionally don’t feature them. “This generation hates advertising,” he says. “They didn’t grow up with them and we wanted to make it just entertainment, prank the system and show how the industry basically messes with them.”

Also, he believes the very simple premise of “Depression Stick” helps to drive the point home. "It’s a two-word reason for you to quit,” he says. “It’s not a fancy, snippy line. It’s just very, very simple.”