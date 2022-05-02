Marketing News & Strategy

Ulta Beauty under fire for inappropriate Kate Spade email

In an apology, retailer called the message 'insensitive'
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 02, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Ulta Beauty is receiving backlash following an email the retailer sent this week referencing deceased designer Kate Spade. The subject line of a message that went to customers on Sunday read, “Come hang with Kate Spade”—a word choice that appeared to allude to Spade’s suicide by hanging four years ago.

On Sunday evening, Ulta issued an apology to customers, brand partners and the Spade family, noting that the subject was a result of human error. Calling the email “insensitive,” the retailer in a statement noted that it was meant as a promotion around the Kate Spade New York fragrance collection.

“Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly,” the statement read. “We apologize to the Spade family, our Kate Spade New York brand partners and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better.”

A temporary story post on Instagram read, “Our teams are human, and this was truly an error.”

The email came on May 1, the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, which many consumers pointed out on social media.

 

When asked how the retailer will be approaching Mental Health month this year, a spokeswoman for Ulta said the company will be hosting various internal sessions for employees, as it does every year. As consumers battle the depression, burnout and anxiety caused by the pandemic, awareness of mental health and wellbeing has grown. Many brands are expanding their offerings to both customers and employees in an effort to shine a spotlight on the issue.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

