Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback

Unilever Plc CEO Alan Jope plans to retire at the end of next year following a tumultuous period where the company botched a potential £50 billion ($53 billion) deal and irked investors with lackluster growth.
Jope, 58, a long-term veteran of the consumer goods company, will leave after only five years in the role, with no named successor currently in place. The shares rose as much as 3.7% in early London trading.
The move comes after Jope tried unsuccessfully to buy GSK Plc’s consumer health unit earlier this year and less than three months after activist investor Nelson Peltz was granted a board position after building a stake in the UK maker of Magnum ice cream and Dove soap.