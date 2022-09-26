Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback

Unilever will now be seeking a new CEO at a time when the company, which is lagging behind its bigger rival Nestle SA, has to contend with the global surge in inflation, continued supply chain disruption and a record fall in the pound.

The board will start a search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates, the company said Monday.

Jope will have spent more than 35 years working for Unilever. Jope’s attempt to take over GSK’s consumer health unit in January angered some investors and focused attention on the performance of the food and refreshment portfolio.

Jope inherited a tough operating margin target of 20% and a focus on the “purpose” of his brands from predecessor Paul Polman. The former led to tight cost control and sales growth lagging behind that of archrival Procter & Gamble Co. The latter invited ridicule from investor Terry Smith, who questioned why products such as mayonnaise had to have purpose.

Jope’s resignation leaves Unilever plenty of time to find a successor, but such a long period of uncertainty amid high levels of inflation could unnerve investors. With no long-term boss in charge, Unilever is less likely to make bold decisions like selling significant parts of its food portfolio, for example.