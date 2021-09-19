Unilever's Degree calls out fitness centers for making people with disabilities uncomfortable

Degree didn’t just go off and run an ad in The New York Times. “I’ve actually written to 50 different people in different companies, and we’ve basically told them this stat [about 81% of people with disabilities feeling uncomfortable in their facilities] and said, ‘Look, guys, we need to create this change,’” Swallow says. But she got little response, she says.

Unilever worked with Lakeshore Foundation, a fitness, recreation, sport, research and advocacy organization for people with physical disabilities located in Birmingham, Alabama, in creating the ad.

The “Watch Me Move” initiative comes as Degree and Rexona continue to make progress on a Degree Inclusive deodorant for people with visual and upper body disabilities, which earned Unilever an Innovation Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions festival earlier this year. Feedback from a first round of testing is leading to some changes in design, such as slowing the speed at which the deodorant comes out. Degree plans to begin testing an improved version soon on the way to a planned full-scale launch in the second half of next year, Swallow says.

“The more I see and read about this and get the insight, the more I think Degree Inclusive is a platform, not just a product,” she says. Part of the feedback the brand has gotten is that while the product is welcome, the “whole path to purchase is horrendous,” Swallow says.

So part of the launch will be looking at the in-store and online shopping experience to make it as inclusive as possible, she says. “Honestly there’s quite a lot to do to change the whole process."