U.S. halts avocado imports from a region of Mexico before the Super Bowl

The U.S. paused avocado shipments from one of Mexico’s major producing regions on security worries, in an announcement that came Saturday, just a day before the Super Bowl—when guacamole consumption typically soars.

The Mexican agriculture ministry said the temporary suspension involves avocados from Michoacán—the world’s biggest producing region of the billion-dollar avocado trade. The U.S. had informed Mexico’s agriculture ministry of the decision after one of its officers, who was carrying out inspection work in the city of Uruapan, received a threatening call to his cell phone, according to the statement.



The move came a day before Avocados From Mexico is set to air a 30-second commercial featuring Andy Richter as Julius Caesar during the Super Bowl.