U.S. halts avocado imports from a region of Mexico before the Super Bowl

The move comes as Avocados From Mexico returns with a Big Game ad
Published on February 13, 2022.
Lawn care brand uses Super Bowl to call on NFL to switch all fields to grass
Credit: Avocados from México

The U.S. paused avocado shipments from one of Mexico’s major producing regions on security worries, in an announcement that came Saturday, just a day before the Super Bowl—when guacamole consumption typically soars.

The Mexican agriculture ministry said the temporary suspension involves avocados from Michoacán—the world’s biggest producing region of the billion-dollar avocado trade. The U.S. had informed Mexico’s agriculture ministry of the decision after one of its officers, who was carrying out inspection work in the city of Uruapan, received a threatening call to his cell phone, according to the statement.

The move came a day before Avocados From Mexico is set to air a 30-second commercial featuring Andy Richter as Julius Caesar during the Super Bowl. 

Super Bowl Alert: Game Day commercial trends and analysis
Jeanine Poggi
How Avocados From Mexico is using the Super Bowl to acquire first-party data
Asa Hiken
Avocados From Mexico returns to the Super Bowl after skipping 2021
Jon Springer

The ad from GSD&M is Avocados From Mexico's seventh appearance in the Super Bowl. The produce marketer aired ads annually from 2015 to 2020 and sat out the 2021 game.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture “reported that an investigation is currently being carried out to assess the threat and determine the necessary mitigation measures to guarantee the physical integrity of all of its personnel working in Michoacán,” according to the Mexican statement.

Michoacán, about a two-hour drive west of Mexico City, is rich in agriculture and exported more than 135,000 tons of avocados to the U.S. in the last six weeks alone. The U.S. is the world’s top importer of the fruit and prices tend to surge in the weeks before the Super Bowl—the biggest day for consumption in the U.S. 

—Bloomberg News, with additional reporting from Ad Age.

