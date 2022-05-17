Brands need to strike a balance to succeed in the metaverse

Another example came just a year later, in 2002, when the first Blackberry took a phone with internet connectivity, a radically new concept, and made it feel familiar by using a full keyboard. Even though those buttons were impossibly small for the device, they created a comforting bridge between the computer-based internet we were used to at home and the mobile experience of our phones. More recent examples include how the Google Nest Thermostat used a dial that looks and acts like the classic Honeywell thermostat. Or how Snap put a camera into sunglasses, a much more palatable step into AR wearables than the asymmetric Google Glass of years before.

This principle of balancing newness with familiarity plays out in experience design as well. Spotify famously tells the story of its first Discovery playlist feature, where playlists were composed of all new tracks. But these playlists didn’t hold the listener's attention and Spotify was confused—listeners had opted in to discover new music, so why did they drop out?

The answer came because of a mistake. When an algorithm error started adding songs the user was known to like and listen to, all of a sudden people started sticking with the Discovery playlists. The insight was that they didn’t want to hear only new songs, but a mix of things they liked and new things to discover. This was a more familiar behavior, rooted in the days of curated mixtapes or record crates, where artists, songs and DJs that listeners already liked were a springboard to discovery.

Applying user familiarity to strategy and design

During extensive ethnographic research around streaming TV behavior, respondents universally reported that the formula they use in deciding what to watch is something new that grabs their attention but that also has a familiar reference: Be it an actor they already like, a network where they’ve previously found great content or even a specific recommendation from a friend they trust—viewers want a feeling of comfort. In very, very few instances did people report choosing something totally new or different to watch.

At Elephant, this insight has informed design and content decisions in our work with streaming TV interfaces. For example, when NBCUniversal set out to enter a very saturated streaming market, they faced a challenge: Viewers already had more choices than they could manage mentally or financially. So what does an iconic entertainment company do to make their mark within this landscape?

We worked with NBCU to marry familiar behaviors from classic live TV viewing with the modern and emerging behaviors of streaming and social media to create a whole new experience. Within Peacock, you can explore channels that autoplay like a TV guide, you can browse titles like a standard streaming app or you can watch timely clips and highlights like on social media. This combination of old and new created an experience that is super fresh while being immediately comfortable to use. And the user adoption followed—Peacock now counts over 50 million users.