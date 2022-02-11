Marketing News & Strategy

Valentine's Day campaigns that are being overshadowed by the Super Bowl

The person who scheduled V-Day the day after the Super Bowl needs to be fired
By Parker Herren. Published on February 11, 2022.
20220209_PaneraBread_3X2.png
Credit: Panera Bread

Breaking: despite higher industry interest in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day will still happen on Monday. While lots of brand marketing is centered around the Big Game, a few brands stuck around to flirt with V-Day. From bread bowl proposals to banned ads, Ad Age rounds up some of this year’s campaigns discharged straight from Cupid’s bow.

Roses are bread

February is a big month for those whose love language is gift giving, even if heart-shaped boxes and floral arrangements are a little dated. These brands have those looking to spice up their romantic presents covered.

In a continued push to promote its unlimited coffee subscription, Panera is targeting those hoping to see their significant other on one knee next week. The contest rewards the winner with a year-long subscription to its Unlimited Sip Club as well as a baguette—a baguette-cut diamond ring. To enter, hopeful significant others should tweet or ‘gram a post of them and their “Panera Date” using the hashtags “#PaneraDate” and “#Sweepstakes.” Whether or not the rock comes in bread bowl packaging is TBD.

And for those hoping to see their partners kneeling in a more *wink, wink* way, children’s frozen food brand Kidfresh partnered with adult retailer Shag for an NSFW care kit for busy parents—the first campaign from new agency fable.works. The premise is that all the time adults save on cooking Kidfresh meals can be deposited into the sexy time bank. The brand will surprise its Instagram followers with the gift box, which includes a sleep mask for a naughty little nap, throughout the days leading up to Monday.

Another brand focusing on giving relationships a little boost in the bedroom is Le Chocolat des Francais. The chocolatier launched new packaging for its spicy ginger chocolate bars featuring provocative art that subverts the loveless situations of couples in need of some oomf. The imagination doesn’t have to work too hard to get these wrappers.

Credit: Le Chocolat des Francais
 
 
Violets < views

Nowadays, brands’ greatest love affairs are with their social accounts; marketers simply can’t resist the seductress that is a saucy little tweet. The sauciest of which came from Heinz Ketchup Canada and its valentine, McCain Fries.

The two accounts, both run by agency Rethink, began engaging in a flirtation this week on Twitter, coinciding with an OOH campaign with messages like “McCain Fries, you complete me.” Twitter users who show the brand some love in a thread could win a ketchup-filled heart locket, perfect for dipping a hot, salty, mouthwatering french fry.

For those who haven’t yet nailed down a date, head to TikTok for a live date with furry friends in need of a loving home. Pet brand Chewy is hosting the “Some Buddy to Love” kitten and puppy show and tell in partnership with Florida-based shelter Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. For every viewer that tunes in on Chewy’s TikTok on Valentine’s Day at 4 p.m. ET, the brand will donate a pound of food to the animal rescue.

Credit: Chewy

But for lovers of fur coats over fur babies, a cheeky little anti-Cupid is taking over eBay’s social channels. A new holiday mascot named Cubid (like Cupid, but for bidding) knows that fiery passion in the nether regions may be for a pair of designer pants or that an empty arm might need a handbag rather than a loving partner. Over the course of the 14th, eBay and McCann London invite bidders to post a link to their “Watch List” items with the hashtag “#eBayCubid” during Cubid's social takeover—the stuff-loving cherub may gift the funds for a winning bid.

Not all social campaigns have gone off without a lovers’ quarrel. Tushy, noble crusader for positive conversations about bodily functions, had a social campaign to promote its bidets, featuring the promo discount code “IFartYou.” But according to the brand, Facebook broke up with Tushy, banning more than 30 of its V-Day ads—which are surprisingly PC.

Credit: Tushy

Dating apps made Valentine ads

Dating apps: the platforms responsible for many V-dates are practically required to show up in some form for the big day.

Continuing its platform of inclusivity, OkCupid and agency Mekanism launched a free line of holiday cards that reflect the site’s research on identity diversity, which reflects increases in users that identify as pansexual, bisexual and non-binary. The cards feature illustrations by BIPOC, queer, non-binary and LGBTQ+ artistsand feature humorous messages like, “You’re #1 in my heart and ‘OkCupid Dave #3’ in my phone.”

Credit: OkCupid

For single parents, dating app Hinge is helping out with childcare to cover the cost of a night out, awarding $100 stipends to some who comment on another user’s profile. The dating app also released a ranking of the top 10 cities for singles with children. San Diego took the top spot for straight parents and Portland, Oregon, for LGBTQ+ daters.

And these brands did, too

A few other brands smelled the roses and have launched Valentine’s campaigns. One that needs no explanation is Wingstop’s “Boneless on Valentine’s Day?” promo deal for discounted boneless wings and thigh bites.

Credit: Wingstop

Two brands that are benefiting those that are recently Valentine-less are clothier Sailor Jerry and Topo Chico. For anyone wanting to give their significant other the ax on or before V-Day, Sailor Jerry is offering a breakup hotline. Call (215) 621-8718 and the brand will take care of the rest so you can make Valentine’s Day into Independence Day. Plus, callers get a discount on clothes.

For those feeling a little more prickly about their situation, Topo Chico hard seltzer will send your ex a cactus. Available for $2.14 on the campaign’s website, the brand will mail a sharp message to an ex or, really, anyone that needs a poke.

Credit: Topo Chico

Finally, to bring it full circle, as Super Bowl Sunday bleeds into Valentine's Day, Astroglide will offer fans that live in the city of the winning team free lube. After the final score, fans can register on the campaign's site to prep for an at-home touchdown. Cheers to this year's November babies!

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

