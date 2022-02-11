Valentine's Day campaigns that are being overshadowed by the Super Bowl

Breaking: despite higher industry interest in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day will still happen on Monday. While lots of brand marketing is centered around the Big Game, a few brands stuck around to flirt with V-Day. From bread bowl proposals to banned ads, Ad Age rounds up some of this year’s campaigns discharged straight from Cupid’s bow.

Roses are bread

February is a big month for those whose love language is gift giving, even if heart-shaped boxes and floral arrangements are a little dated. These brands have those looking to spice up their romantic presents covered.

In a continued push to promote its unlimited coffee subscription, Panera is targeting those hoping to see their significant other on one knee next week. The contest rewards the winner with a year-long subscription to its Unlimited Sip Club as well as a baguette—a baguette-cut diamond ring. To enter, hopeful significant others should tweet or ‘gram a post of them and their “Panera Date” using the hashtags “#PaneraDate” and “#Sweepstakes.” Whether or not the rock comes in bread bowl packaging is TBD.