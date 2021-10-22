VF sales stumble in blow to Vans sneaker owner

“Expectations overall have been relatively low over the past couple of months, with many expecting Vans to be weak,” Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said in a note. “And while most recently there had been some more optimism about Vans, we believe today’s report is likely to squash those hopes.”

VF, which also owns brands such as the North Face and Timberland, is the latest apparel company to blame operational woes on a snarled global supply chain, with clogged ports and factory shutdowns in countries such as Vietnam. The company said a “resurgence of Covid-19 lockdowns in key sourcing countries has resulted in additional manufacturing capacity constraints.” The Vans brand also experienced lower-than-expected sales during the back-to-school season.

Executives on a call with analysts reiterated that supply chain bottlenecks have affected the company’s ability to source and move products to the U.S. Virtually all of its brands are experiencing delays in shipping merchandise, while consumer demand remains high.

VF gets about 10% of its products from factories in Vietnam. For its Supreme brand, that percentage rises to 25%. The nation, which has become a hub for the global apparel industry, has struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, with workers there fleeing cities amid harsh prevention measures.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $3.20 a share from a prior expectation of $3.05. Analysts expected $3.16.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News