See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars

Perhaps a glimpse into the future of digitized travel, a woman hops into the driver’s seat of a VW Polo and is presented with a selection of avatars to choose as her driver. She shuffles through a few, trying them on like the 2022 version of “Clueless,” and settles on a self outfitted in chic space buns and a graphic jumpsuit, an upgrade from her original grey hoodie.

A normal traffic stop becomes the starting line of a racetrack, where other pixellated folk rev their engines and zoom down a neon-lit highway rife with obstacles, virtual coins and all manner of futuristic signage. Local South African group Polycat Animation headed the thrilling CG design, which, according to a statement from Coleman, was first captured live in the Johannesburg streets before getting gamified.

The spot also features a bumping soundtrack from South African composers Field and singer Moonchild Sanelly, whose development of the self-named genre “Future Ghetto Punk” has led to collaborations with Beyoncé, Gorillaz and Major Lazer.