Marketing News & Strategy

See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars

Ogilvy South Africa campaign turns Johannesburg into a digital race track
By Parker Herren. Published on April 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz
Credit: VW

Every brand is looking to win the loyalty of the virtual generation these days. The latest bid comes from Volkswagen South Africa, whose new “Speed Racer”-esque, NFT-littered spot is a far cry from Beetle nostalgia.

“Game On” revamps the streets of Johannesburg as a techy metropolis filled with video game adventure and mayhem. VW’s spot highlights the automaker's new IQ.Drive tech, its version of automated driving assistance which Coleman likened to an automotive “cheat code” in a statement on the video’s inspirations. It was directed by Patriot Films’ Sam Coleman, who was also responsible for footwear brand On’s Olympic inspiration story.

Perhaps a glimpse into the future of digitized travel, a woman hops into the driver’s seat of a VW Polo and is presented with a selection of avatars to choose as her driver. She shuffles through a few, trying them on like the 2022 version of “Clueless,” and settles on a self outfitted in chic space buns and a graphic jumpsuit, an upgrade from her original grey hoodie. 

A normal traffic stop becomes the starting line of a racetrack, where other pixellated folk rev their engines and zoom down a neon-lit highway rife with obstacles, virtual coins and all manner of futuristic signage. Local South African  group Polycat Animation headed the thrilling CG design, which, according to a statement from Coleman, was first captured live in the Johannesburg streets before getting gamified.

The spot also features a bumping soundtrack from South African composers Field and singer Moonchild Sanelly, whose development of the self-named genre “Future Ghetto Punk” has led to collaborations with Beyoncé, Gorillaz and Major Lazer.

Read more metaverse news
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Parker Herren
Absolut Vodka brings Coachella to the metaverse
Erika Wheless
What brands can learn from VaynerSports’ botched NFT sale
Asa Hiken

“What excited me was the opportunity to create a Johannesburg that hasn’t been seen before, but I didn’t want to lose what Joburg is all about,” said Coleman in a statement. “It was about layering this futuristic video game world over Jozi’s existing bones so that people would recognise the characters, landmarks and places. People love this city.”

Volkswagen South Africa tweeted clues over the course of five days for fans to scour the ad and locate NFTs hidden in the imagery. Each day, 20 non-fungible tokens were up for grabs and mintable on OpenSea, with a few winners scoring prizes like a PS5 console alongside the virtual asset. The NFT integration was created through a partnership between Ogilvy and MetaLabsAfrica, claiming to be the world’s first commercial embedded with bespoke NFTs.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Metaverse Marketing newsletter.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz

Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz
Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo

Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo
Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist

Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist
CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead

CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead
4 retail lessons from top brands

4 retail lessons from top brands
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war

What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war
Hulu turned its logo over to a bunch of artists and this is what happened

Hulu turned its logo over to a bunch of artists and this is what happened