See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars

Every brand is looking to win the loyalty of the virtual generation these days. The latest bid comes from Volkswagen South Africa, whose new “Speed Racer”-esque, NFT-littered spot is a far cry from Beetle nostalgia.
“Game On” revamps the streets of Johannesburg as a techy metropolis filled with video game adventure and mayhem. VW’s spot highlights the automaker's new IQ.Drive tech, its version of automated driving assistance which Coleman likened to an automotive “cheat code” in a statement on the video’s inspirations. It was directed by Patriot Films’ Sam Coleman, who was also responsible for footwear brand On’s Olympic inspiration story.