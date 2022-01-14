Walmart chief customer officer exits and head merchant retires

Walmart Inc. is losing two key executives in its U.S. operation as the retail giant ramps up its online offerings and attempts to reverse last year’s disappointing stock-market performance.



Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall will retire after almost three decades with the company, according to a memo to employees from John Furner, who heads Walmart’s U.S. business. McCall has held the role since early 2020. Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside, who helped rethink the company’s approach to e-commerce, will leave in March, Furner said.

“While we are sad to see her go, we respect her decision and wish her all the best,” Furner said. Whiteside, who spent more than 20 years at American Express Co. and joined Walmart in 2018, will “start her next chapter in New York with her family,” Furner said.

Whiteside’s departure removes a leader from the company’s Walmart+ membership program, which was designed to vie with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime. Whiteside also developed Walmart Connect, a digital advertising venture, while creating “a new look and feel for stores,” Furner said. The retailer is seeking her replacement.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.