Watch the NBA’s star-filled playoffs ad—with plenty of Easter eggs

Just like previous “NBA Lane” spots, the league filled the new ad with several easter eggs meant to appeal to hoops junkies, as well as younger digitally savvy viewers. Below, a sample of what to look for, according to descriptions provided by the NBA:

NBA75 Blimp: The aircraft is a nod to the Larry O’Brien trophy being delivered to Cleveland by the Goodyear blimp in 2016 after the Cavaliers won the title.

Multi-generational press row: Iconic NBA broadcaster Marv Albert is joined by ESPN’s Malika Andrews and French NBA commentator Xavier Vaution.

Clocking iconic moments: A shot clock displays timestamps associated with legendary playoff moments: 8.9 (Reggie Miller’s 8 points in 8.9 seconds); 6.6 (Michael Jordan’s “Last Shot”); 0.4 (Derek Fisher’s famous buzzer-beater).

Reserved parking: A car pulls up to a spot “Reserved Reigning Champ” with the license plate “Fr34k” (Giannis Antetokounmpo). The adjacent spots are reserved for “Iceman” (George Gervin) and “The Answer” (Allen Iverson).

Hakeem’s broom: Bobbleheads show Hakeem Olajuwon holding a broom, referencing the Rockets' sweep of the Orlando Magic in the 1995 NBA Finals.

Quadruple-double bucket: David Robinson holds a popcorn bucket that says “Quadruple Double,” referencing his quadruple-double in 1994.

Sacramento cowbells: Fans near Chris Webber ring cowbells, a nod to the deafening crowd noise in Sacramento in the early 2000s.

A nod to gamers: “Fortnite” avatars “Fishstick” and “Peely” are seen celebrating inside the arena on a scoreboard video.

Ben’s chalk toss: Stiller mimics LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss pregame ritual.

