Watch the NBA’s star-filled playoffs ad—with plenty of Easter eggs

Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Ben Stiller, Reggie Miller are among a host of celebs appearing in the latest 75th-anniversary ad, which includes subtle nods to NBA lore
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 30, 2022.
Credit: NBA

The NBA is pulling its Hoops Bus into the playoffs. The basketball-themed school bus—a centerpiece of the league’s season-long 75th-anniversary campaign—shows up in a new star-studded ad that will get heavy play during the postseason, which tips off April 12 with the play-in games, followed by the NBA Playoffs.

The anniversary campaign, called “NBA Lane,” has portrayed a fictional neighborhood inhabited by current and former NBA stars. The new ad shows the bus parking at an arena populated by a host of basketball stars and other celebrities, including NBA legends Reggie Miller and Chris Webber, as well as Hollywood luminaries Issa Rae, Ben Stiller, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee and Ludacris.

Active players featured in the spot include the Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry; Chicago Bull DeMar DeRozan; Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić; and the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. The soundtrack is set to the instrumentals of “Trophies” by Drake with Young Money.

The spot is from Translation and directed by Emmett and Brendan Malloy. The ad will begin airing on TV Saturday as a two-minute version. Cutdowns will continue running during playoff coverage.

Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad
E.J. Schultz
Corona joins Budweiser as co-exclusive MLB beer sponsor
Jon Springer
Watch: FaZe Clan CEO on the growth of gaming
Erika Wheless

Just like previous “NBA Lane” spots, the league filled the new ad with several easter eggs meant to appeal to hoops junkies, as well as younger digitally savvy viewers. Below, a sample of what to look for, according to descriptions provided by the NBA:

NBA75 Blimp: The aircraft is a nod to the Larry O’Brien trophy being delivered to Cleveland by the Goodyear blimp in 2016 after the Cavaliers won the title.

Multi-generational press row: Iconic NBA broadcaster Marv Albert is joined by ESPN’s Malika Andrews and French NBA commentator Xavier Vaution.

Clocking iconic moments: A shot clock displays timestamps associated with legendary playoff moments: 8.9 (Reggie Miller’s 8 points in 8.9 seconds); 6.6 (Michael Jordan’s “Last Shot”); 0.4 (Derek Fisher’s famous buzzer-beater).

Reserved parking: A car pulls up to a spot “Reserved Reigning Champ” with the license plate “Fr34k” (Giannis Antetokounmpo). The adjacent spots are reserved for “Iceman” (George Gervin) and “The Answer” (Allen Iverson).

Hakeem’s broom: Bobbleheads show Hakeem Olajuwon holding a broom, referencing the Rockets' sweep of the Orlando Magic in the 1995 NBA Finals.

Quadruple-double bucket: David Robinson holds a popcorn bucket that says “Quadruple Double,” referencing his quadruple-double in 1994.

Sacramento cowbells: Fans near Chris Webber ring cowbells, a nod to the deafening crowd noise in Sacramento in the early 2000s.

A nod to gamers: “Fortnite” avatars “Fishstick” and “Peely” are seen celebrating inside the arena on a scoreboard video.

Ben’s chalk toss: Stiller mimics LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss pregame ritual. 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries.

 

