Gatorade features Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark and other star athletes in its biggest campaign ever

“We’re going to make a significant investment in linear TV and digital, social and out-of-home. And it’s also going to launch in social in a really disruptive way,” Bhasin said. “It'll be one moment where every athlete within our roster … all come together to create a really big groundswell around this message.”

More news: Why Gatorade launched a water brand

Bhasin said the new campaign would not only be the largest in term of spending for Gatorade but would also have the most athletes and provide the brand the largest share of voice throughout the year. He declined to share a specific spending figure.

Gatorade spent $153 million on U.S. measured media in 2023, down slightly from $158 million in 2022, according to Vivvix including paid social from Pathmatics.

Business climate

Gatorade remains by far the largest brand in the sports drink space, with more than two-thirds of category market share by volume (67.7%), according to figures from Beverage Digest. But recent results are mixed, as young competitors in the category make gains, and the expanding beverage space offers more choice for consumers.

Overall Gatorade volume dipped by 8.5% in 2023 with volume market share falling by 3.1 points, Beverage Digest stated. All Gatorade varieties lost volume except for the rapid rehydration Gatorlyte, which gained by 57.5%. Gatorade’s overall dollar sales increased by 4.3%, with dollar share falling 2.1 points to 65.2%, Beverage Digest figures show.

Volume dips also plagued Coca-Cola Co., which holds the No. 2 spot in the sports drink space with 24.2% volume share, down by 1.8 points. Coke’s brands, Bodyarmor and Powerade, saw volume fall by 10.8% and 14.6% respectively, for the year. Coke’s dollar share in sports drinks fell by 6.4%.

The big gainer in sports drinks is Logan Paul’s Prime, which grew volume by 570.2% last year, gaining 4.8 points of market share to now control 5.6% of the overall market. Grupo Pisa’s Electrolit brand grew volume by 23.4% and is as big (1.7 share) as Gatorlyte, according to Beverage Digest data.

Bhasin said Gatorade was outpacing competitors so far this year “and we think summer is going to be truly exceptional.”