Watch Gatorade’s Caitlin Clark ad for her WNBA debut

With deals including Gatorade, State Farm and Nike, the Indiana Fever rookie is a marketing star
By Jon Springer. Published on May 14, 2024.
A single-shot Gatorade ad captures Caitlin Clark draining multiple baskets.

Credit: Gatorade

Closer to the center court logo than the three-point line, Caitlin Clark grabs a ball from a cart, shoots and drains a long-range bomb.

Then another. And another. And another.

As the shots fall, the net crackles, the sneakers squeak and the bouncing balls echo in the otherwise empty gym, Clark’s highlights from her record-setting NCAA career are displayed onscreen—leading scorer in NCAA college basketball history, highest average points-per-game, most-ever three-point shots, and so on.

By the time the shootaround is complete, Gatorade reminds us—all that was all just a warmup.

Gatorade signed Clark last year during her record-breaking collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The new single-shot ad, called “Caitlin is Just Getting Started,” comes from TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. It is set to air before tonight’s opening-night broadcast of the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Disney+, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes are also airing the game.

Star power

As the ad relays, it’s the start of a new era—for Clark, her Indiana Fever team, and the WNBA, which is riding strong momentum in women’s sports overall and now has arguably its most marketable star ever.

Fellow rookies including Angel Reese and Cameron Brink also bring considerable star power. Brink stars in a new Skims ad along with WNBA legend Candace Parker and players Dijonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Last month’s WNBA Draft drew an average of 2.45 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures cited by ESPN, making it the WNBA’s most-watched draft ever and the most-viewed WBNA event to date on ESPN platforms.

In addition to deals with Gatorade and State Farm, Clark reportedly signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike that includes a signature shoe that’s said to be the richest sponsorship deal for a woman athlete. Nike recently announced that Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson will be getting her own signature shoe.

State Farm, along with ESPN, Disney Advertising and Omaha Productions, is behind “Full Court Press,” a documentary series with behind-the-scenes footage of last year’s women’s college basketball season featuring Clark, Kamilla Cardozo and Kiki Rice. The series debuted May 11 on ABC and is streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu through June 12.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

