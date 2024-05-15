Samsung jabs Apple with snarky response to ‘Crush’ ad

“Creativity cannot be crushed,” says the onscreen line at the end—a clear jab at the Apple ad.

The spot, directed by Zen Pace, will run on social media.

“More than a response, this is a celebration of all creative souls,” said Estefanio Holtz, executive creative director at BBH USA. “True artists, makers and creators know that creativity always finds a way.”

“Championing creativity is at the core of our brand, from building innovative consumer experiences that open up new possibilities to redefining how we engage the creative community with our TeamGalaxy Creator Collective,” said Olga Suvorova, VP of mobile experience marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “This belief is not just core to us. Creativity also drives our diverse and passionate communities, who inspire us to develop both products and experiences that empower people to bring their ideas to life.”

Apple had intended “Crush” to be a metaphor for the creative potential packed inside the new iPad Pro, which is also Apple’s thinnest product ever (thus the flattening metaphor). But with the fears around the encroachment of AI, many saw a more disturbing metaphor at play—Big Tech crushing the history of human creativity.