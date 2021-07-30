Marketing News & Strategy

This week’s marketing winners and losers

Domino’s deals with a bloody ad placement and Nike takes a PR hit, but two U.S. gymnasts get brand love
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How much more are you willing to pay for your ketchup?
Credit: AEW/TNT via Twitter

Taking stock of this week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Suni Lee and Simone Biles: The U.S. Olympic gymnasts dominated the headlines this week with two very different stories—Lee for her stunning gold medal win and Biles for her surprise exit from competition, citing mental health issues. Both are winning plaudits from fans and brands.

Amazon: The company reported a 40% increase in the number of advertisers committing to streaming video deals during this year's upfronts. But it wasn't a total winner, as quarterly sales missed expectations and its shares fell.

Dispo: The upstart photo-sharing social media app got some much-needed positive buzz with a deal in which No. 1 National Basketball Association draft pick Cade Cunningham committed to only using Dispo to document his big night.

Losers

Domino’s Pizza: No food brand wants to be associated with gore. Which is why the pizza chain this week took issue with an All Elite Wrestling broadcast on TNT that showed a wrestler taking a pizza cutter to an opponent’s neck—followed immediately by a picture-in-picture Domino’s ad that kicks off with one of its pizzas being sliced, as first reported by Front Office Sports. “We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” the brand said in a statement. Of course, sometimes any pub is good pub, but we’ll keep Domino’s in the loser column this week as a result of the apparently unlucky break—because blood and tomato sauce don’t mix.

Nike: It was not a great week for the sportswear giant. First, it faced criticism over a new video series about black pregnancy that Allyson Felix fans found to be concerning. Then Nike endorser Kyrie Irving publicly accused the brand of releasing a shoe collab without his permission.

Economy beers: Cheap beer ain’t what it used to be. Money-conscious drinkers such as college students are more apt to drink a White Claw than chug a beer these days. This is the backdrop as Molson Coors eliminates 11 of its economy brands as it puts its focus on more expensive drinks.

Tweet of the week

 

Number of the week

0.5%: The decline in U.S. wine sales volume this year projected by trade publication Shanken News Daily, which would end 27 years of annual gains.

Quote of the week

“Marketers should not be worried. Marketers should feel wonderful”—outgoing Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor speaking about incoming CEO Jon Moeller, assuring marketing industry types that they should not be concerned even though Moeller will be the first P&G CEO never to be brand manager on his way up the ladder. Fun fact: the brand manager title was invented at P&G 90 years ago.

On the move

Months after the departure of Global Chief Marketing Officer Ivan Pollard, General Mills has given Doug Martin, who holds the title of disruptive growth officer, the additional role of interim CMO. Martin began his career in the apparel retail industry, including roles at brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Gap Inc.’s Old Navy, then joined General Mills after business school. He was previously president of its dairy operating unit for two years.

As disruptive growth officer, Martin’s team includes new business creation capabilities and the company’s 301 Inc. venture arm. General Mills also confirmed that Brad Hiranaga, chief brand officer for North America, is no longer with the company.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How much more are you willing to pay for your ketchup?

How much more are you willing to pay for your ketchup?
How Suni Lee’s college enrollment will help her endorsement prospects

How Suni Lee’s college enrollment will help her endorsement prospects
Walmart requires headquarters staff to get vaccinated by Oct. 4

Walmart requires headquarters staff to get vaccinated by Oct. 4
As Delta variant spreads, vax ad campaign efforts shift to red states

As Delta variant spreads, vax ad campaign efforts shift to red states
Procter & Gamble's David Taylor: 'Marketers should not be worried' about new CEO

Procter & Gamble's David Taylor: 'Marketers should not be worried' about new CEO
Cade Cunningham chooses upstart Dispo for exclusive NBA Draft social sharing

Cade Cunningham chooses upstart Dispo for exclusive NBA Draft social sharing
P&G says Jon Moeller to succeed David Taylor as president and CEO

P&G says Jon Moeller to succeed David Taylor as president and CEO
Legendary pitchman Ron Popeil—the man behind Ronco, the Veg-O-Matic, the Bedazzler and much more—dies at 86

Legendary pitchman Ron Popeil—the man behind Ronco, the Veg-O-Matic, the Bedazzler and much more—dies at 86