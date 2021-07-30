This week’s marketing winners and losers
Taking stock of this week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Suni Lee and Simone Biles: The U.S. Olympic gymnasts dominated the headlines this week with two very different stories—Lee for her stunning gold medal win and Biles for her surprise exit from competition, citing mental health issues. Both are winning plaudits from fans and brands.
Amazon: The company reported a 40% increase in the number of advertisers committing to streaming video deals during this year's upfronts. But it wasn't a total winner, as quarterly sales missed expectations and its shares fell.
Dispo: The upstart photo-sharing social media app got some much-needed positive buzz with a deal in which No. 1 National Basketball Association draft pick Cade Cunningham committed to only using Dispo to document his big night.
Losers
Domino’s Pizza: No food brand wants to be associated with gore. Which is why the pizza chain this week took issue with an All Elite Wrestling broadcast on TNT that showed a wrestler taking a pizza cutter to an opponent’s neck—followed immediately by a picture-in-picture Domino’s ad that kicks off with one of its pizzas being sliced, as first reported by Front Office Sports. “We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” the brand said in a statement. Of course, sometimes any pub is good pub, but we’ll keep Domino’s in the loser column this week as a result of the apparently unlucky break—because blood and tomato sauce don’t mix.
Nike: It was not a great week for the sportswear giant. First, it faced criticism over a new video series about black pregnancy that Allyson Felix fans found to be concerning. Then Nike endorser Kyrie Irving publicly accused the brand of releasing a shoe collab without his permission.
Economy beers: Cheap beer ain’t what it used to be. Money-conscious drinkers such as college students are more apt to drink a White Claw than chug a beer these days. This is the backdrop as Molson Coors eliminates 11 of its economy brands as it puts its focus on more expensive drinks.
Tweet of the week
Number of the week
0.5%: The decline in U.S. wine sales volume this year projected by trade publication Shanken News Daily, which would end 27 years of annual gains.
Quote of the week
“Marketers should not be worried. Marketers should feel wonderful”—outgoing Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor speaking about incoming CEO Jon Moeller, assuring marketing industry types that they should not be concerned even though Moeller will be the first P&G CEO never to be brand manager on his way up the ladder. Fun fact: the brand manager title was invented at P&G 90 years ago.
On the move
Months after the departure of Global Chief Marketing Officer Ivan Pollard, General Mills has given Doug Martin, who holds the title of disruptive growth officer, the additional role of interim CMO. Martin began his career in the apparel retail industry, including roles at brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Gap Inc.’s Old Navy, then joined General Mills after business school. He was previously president of its dairy operating unit for two years.
As disruptive growth officer, Martin’s team includes new business creation capabilities and the company’s 301 Inc. venture arm. General Mills also confirmed that Brad Hiranaga, chief brand officer for North America, is no longer with the company.
Contributing: Jessica Wohl