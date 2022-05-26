Honest Tea founder on what its shutdown means for purpose-based brands

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only 7% of American children are eating their recommended daily allowance of vegetables and only 10% of adults are, and so we have to find a way to get nutrient-dense foods, and vegetables in particular, more accessible, more available, and more fun. The Carrot Chews are intended to go to the same shelf as the fruit chew. And the fruit chew is one of the worst and most-inaptly named product categories out there—there’s no fruit in there. It’s water, puree and some juice, maybe—it’s basically a gummy bear. In our food, the first ingredient is carrot.

How will we see you marketing this brand? A ‘Top Chef’ celebrity [Spike Mendelsohn] is already involved as a co-founder.

Spike is great. And we have very aggressive sampling program. We just placed some accounts in stores like [the upscale natural foods chain] Erewhon Market, and influencers, particularly dieticians, have really gotten behind it. They get it. They say, ‘This is what we should be feeding out kids.’ For us, marketing will be very grassroots, influencer-based. We're not going to pay people to say its healthier or better. But we’re going to send it to them and let them say. We have a lot of Instagram love.

Given how it all turned out for Honest Tea, do you regret having sold to Coca-Cola in the first place?

It’s a really good question. As recently as last night I was talking about it with my wife. But I don’t.

People and personnel change, and I’m confident that had the people I did the deal with still been there, this wouldn’t have happened. But people change, conditions change, and there’s no guarantees in life—I used to tell my employees that. The business won’t be around if it doesn’t justify itself.

The goal was to democratize organic, and certainly, with Honest Kids now in McDonald's, Subway, Chick-Fil-A, Wendy’s and Arby’s, we have brought organic drinks and made them available, accessible and quite successful too—in a way that I had dreamed of and hoped for. So I certainly don’t regret that.

The goal was also obviously not to have the Honest Tea brand disappear. I’ve already been approached by friends in the industry who asked ‘Couldn’t we just recreate it without the name?’ We could. I personally don’t have the bandwidth, but I have the playbook and the suppliers, who I desperately want to find solutions for. I said this in my Twitter feed: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’ Because it was a wonderful moment. My son sent me a nice email that said it wasn’t about a bottle of tea—it was about a movement and people who tried to take the things they cared about and manifest them. That will always be there.