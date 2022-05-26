Honest Tea founder on what its shutdown means for purpose-based brands

Seth Goldman wants you know he can take a gut punch. The food entrepreneur's Honest Tea brand helped beverage giant Coca-Cola Co. tap into booming consumer demand for organic foods and brands that serve a purpose. After the company announced this week it would cease production, Goldman took to Twitter to call the decision a “gut punch” to the brand’s backers and suppliers.
But in an interview with Ad Age, Goldman said he does not regret the decision to have sold the brand in the first place, noting that its sub-brand Honest Kids—which Coke will continue to make and market—succeeded in its goal of making healthier choices more accessible and affordable.
And Goldman, who is also a board member of the plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat, and is launching a new Earth-friendly snack brand called Eat The Change, still believes purpose-based brands have a future.
The following transcript has been lightly edited for style and space.
What does the shutdown of Honest Tea say about the state of purpose-based brands? Marketers have a lot riding on this.
It's definitely a setback. I had the same conversation with Coca-Cola on Monday when they informed me of their decision—not that they had to because I don’t have any economic or governance stake, but I appreciated that they did. I said, ‘Gosh, are you guys are you really moving out?’ They’re keeping organic in the sense they still have Honest Kids, but it is losing the tea brand, and its Fair Trade component, and that’s really a shame.
But in the world, things don’t always move in a straight line. I have no doubt that this direction is where the future is, and where the opportunity is, and where consumers are headed—but it doesn’t move in a straight line. The pandemic played a pretty significant role, too ... supply constraints made the product harder to source and provide, and made margins tougher. That forced Coke to narrow down their portfolio. Those were contributing factors. But to me, it doesn’t change the long-term direction of where consumers are headed, and ultimately, where corporate America will go, and where entrepreneurs will continue to focus, and should continue to focus.