What’s next for retail media networks amid explosive growth

Budgets under stress

The competition is heating up against a backdrop of rising consumer prices and supply chain constraints, two trends that could hamper brand budgets. The Consumer Price Index was its highest level in four decades at 7.9% last month as prices on essentials like food and household items soar.

Swiftly, a nearly five-year-old startup, is one of a host of new companies that partners with grocers and drugstores such as Family Dollar on building out their e-commerce sites and also their media network capabilities for their owned channels. The company, which recently raised $100 million in a Series B round of funding, said it is seeing more interest from retailers eager to navigate the crowded field, particularly at a time when shoppers are limiting their spend.

“Consumers have shown that as prices start to rise, they’re hungry to be able to stretch their dollars as much as possible,” said Sean Turner, co-founder and chief technology officer, noting that retailers can take advantage of this hunger by offering better services around discounts and inventory on their owned channels. For example, if Tide is running an advertising promotion through a retailer’s media network that offers $1 off a product, Swiftly will help the retailer show a shopper exactly how much the product will be with coupons and if it is in stock.

“We don’t just provide the advertising layer, but we also provide the retail platform that sits underneath that advertising layer,” said Turner. “That’s how you’re able to take an ad placement and make it something that is native to the platform and feels like content, it doesn’t feel like spam.”

Delivering on in-store

One of the biggest opportunities experts say retailers are exploring is in-store, both in terms of ads and data. Despite the explosive growth of e-commerce during the pandemic, the bulk of grocery shopping still takes place within the confines of brick-and-mortar and retailers are offering brands new ways to reach those shoppers. Such offerings include TV display screens in stores, an initiative startups such as Cooler Screens are experimenting with, as well as in-store audio ads.

Albertsons Co., the parent of grocers including Safeway and Jewel-Osco, recently hired Kristi Argyilan, who ran Target’s media business Roundel, to build up its own media network. Albertsons Media Collective went live a few weeks ago, said Argyilan, who is senior VP of retail media at the Boise, Idaho-based company. For brands, Albertsons currently offers “the opportunity to participate in in-store sampling and audio and is planning to roll out additional initiatives later this year,” she added, noting that in-store “creates engagement amongst our customers and opportunity for brands.”

At Criteo, Smith said the company is fielding a lot of requests from retailers with gas stations about incorporating digital screens at the pump for advertisements.

“They’re being creative and thinking about how do they tie it across the board,” she said. Of course, effective measurement of such advertising is contingent on knowing who shoppers are when they transact. Encouraging shoppers to use loyalty programs at checkout, versus cash, can help identify customers and provide more data.

“The moment you start to show the impact of an online ad exposure on those in-store sales it completely opens up that ROI equation and it starts to bring in a lot more investment,” said Lipsman, noting that the strategy of bringing in offline sales data for the purpose of targeting and measurement is still nascent. “E-commerce offers a tight closed loop—when you buy a search ad on a retailer’s web site, you see a closed loop but it’s much harder and the systems aren’t 'architected' to measure sales at the store,” he noted.

In addition, marketers need to be careful they are not being overly intrusive with in-store displays. Cooler Screens, which shows digital ads on freezer and refrigerator doors at some Walgreens locations, recently caught flak from confused customers, for example. One shopper complained about being constantly advertised to, according to CNN. "Plain glass works just fine," wrote one consumer on Twitter.