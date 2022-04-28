Why Beyoncé is investing in startup beverage brand Lemon Perfect

Availability first

The new investment money is primarily intended to support greater availability of the product—a need that for the moment supersedes its need for brand marketing, Hufnagel said.

“Until you have the distribution in beverage, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pour marketing spend and energy behind it, because people will hear about it and then say, ‘Well where is it?’ and they’ll walk into a store and they can’t find it,” he said. “So we’re just getting to the point now where we're going to turn on the marketing lever and really drive this brand.” Plans call to increase marketing staff from one person currently to seven before the end of the year.

Lemon Perfect's revenue quadrupled last year, and the company projects greater than 100% revenue growth in 2022, with about $60 million in retail sales. Hufnagel ascribes its performance to what he called a “best-in-class” field sales team providing good visibility in retail stores, and the product itself. An attractive retail package—“it’s like a fashion show on the shelf,” Hufnagel said—and an affordable $1.99 price point make it accessible, leading the brand to believe it has the potential for an exceptionally wide appeal and the formula to be the next challenger to go mainstream.

“If you think about the functional beverage category, there’s been very few liquidity events. There was Vitaminwater [whose parent Glaceau was acquired by Coca-Cola] in 2007, and Bai [acquired by Keurig Dr Pepper] in 2017. So there’s been just two brands that have run the race, and crossed the finish line in almost 20 years,” Hufnagel said. “We believe can be one of the most disruptive brands in this space—the early data is a signal to us that Lemon Perfect could be the next big one.”



Hufnagel is a former college athlete who spent 10 years rising the ranks in college basketball coaching. He became a beverage entrepreneur after adopting a keto diet that recommended organic lemon water. He said he grew tired of finding organic lemons—they weren’t always easy to find at his post at the University of Nevada-Reno—and the messes he made at home squeezing them himself.

“We’d have players in our locker room drinking Bai—which was an incredibly innovative product—and I just had a light bulb moment: What if we could take organic lemon water and give it the flavor profile of Bai?” he said. “Who’d have thought, five years later, this is where we’d be?”

Regarding its newest investor, Hufnagel said: “Beyoncé is just the beginning of our marketing story—not in front of the camera, but more so, in the credibility that it lends to all of the future conversations that we’re going to have, whether it’s a retail partner, a distributor partner or a brand partner.”

