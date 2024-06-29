Marketing News & Strategy

Why golf and tennis tournament sponsorships are focused on EVs

Luxury auto brands are leaning heavier than ever on upscale golf and tennis events to promote the pricey vehicles
By Georgia Hall. Published on June 29, 2024.
The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe was being promoted by utility company DTE Energy Co. on June 27 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf championship in Detroit.

Credit: PHILIP NUSSEL

A bowl of fresh strawberries and cream, a glass of Pimm's, VIPs in floral frocks and a sleek new electric vehicle: Range Rover is integrating its plug-in hybrid EVs into the image of Wimbledon tennis in 2024.

Tennis and golf, two sports often associated with luxury and leisure, traditionally draw strong support from automotive marketers. That engagement will be on full display at major sporting events over the next few weeks.

There is "an aura that is hard to emulate," said Candy Lee, a professor at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. "Think color-coordinated flowers on the hill at Wimbledon, with 3,000 journalists on-site," she said.

But facing lackluster growth in EV sales, luxury automotive marques are leaning heavier than ever on their longstanding ties with upscale tennis and golf events to promote the pricey vehicles.

Among the brands sponsoring the U.S. Open and British Open golf championships and the U.S. Open and Wimbledon tennis tournaments in 2024 are Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Range Rover. EV and hybrid model fleets and on-site activation events aim to engage affluent consumers and strengthen brand loyalty.

"The sports take time to play, so hospitality tents and outings allow for mingling between clients and sponsors," Lee said.

Automakers, of course, don't limit themselves to tournament partnerships — they also enter into lucrative endorsement deals with top players in both sports. Golf legend Tiger Woods had a nine-year, $8 million annual partnership with Buick.

And tennis great Roger Federer remains partnered with Mercedes-Benz, despite his retirement in 2022, for the next 15 years, assisting with EQ vehicle promotions. Federer, a longtime pre-game power napper, helped launch the Mercedes Power Nap program, which allows drivers of some of the automaker's EVs to use charging time to reenergize both the vehicle and themselves with special in-car features.

A Lexus LC 500 Convertible featured at golf's U.S. Open in June.

Credit: LEXUS
‘Bells and whistles'

Meanwhile, Lexus' golf partnerships with the PGA and USGA provided the Toyota luxury brand with consumer activation rights in June at the U.S. Open, meaning direct engagement with customers in Pinehurst, N.C.

"They love the bells and whistles," said Nichole Peterson, manager of Lexus' experiential marketing and national partnerships. "They appreciate spending more for luxury."

The 2023 Altrata Billionaire Census found sports ranked as the most popular hobby among billionaires under 50 and second among those aged 50 and older. Golf led as the top sport, with tennis ranking fourth, according to CNBC reporting in 2019.

Lexus' LC 500 convertible, popular with younger audiences, has been highlighted at events in 2024, Peterson said. Priced around $100,000, the LC 500 saw deliveries increase to 1,761 vehicles in 2023 after a 2022 dip. The brand's GX Overtrail 650, which is known for its ample trunk space for golf clubs, has also been featured.

The golfing crowd is particularly receptive to EVs, as sustainability has been "on their radar for a long time," said Whitney DeMercurio, vice president of account management for Marketing Arm.

Credit: LEXUS
Affluent demographics

Golf's audience is skewing younger, perhaps leading to a stronger inclination for EVs, DeMercurio said.

YouGov Profiles data shows that Americans aged 25 to 34 have the highest interest in the PGA. Additionally, 24 percent of PGA Tour enthusiasts are likely to have a higher income, making them a prime demographic for luxury vehicles.

"This affluent target audience," DeMercurio said, "may be more willing to test out an EV as their second or third car," unlike single-car households that cannot afford to take the risk on a new model.

Mercedes-Benz, a sponsor of the British Open since 2011, is featuring its EQ G 580, priced between $150,000 and $200,000, at events this year. The vehicle will serve as transport for the championship's trophy, the Claret Jug, in 2024.

The German automaker is struggling with EV sales, with its first-quarter earnings 4.5 percent lower than the same quarter of 2023. CEO Ola Kallenius said Mercedes is revising its plan to sell only EVs by 2030 because the transition "may take longer than expected."

Brand engagement

A golf tournament's long days offer automakers varied and multilocation setups, leading to increased brand engagement opportunities, DeMercurio said.

Lexus, which aims to sell 1 million EVs by 2030, caught consumers' eyes at the U.S. Open with an immersive swing simulator, photo opportunities and displays of its vehicle fleet, Peterson said.

Mat Thomas, senior brand strategy manager, said in an email that Lexus wasn't as "top-of-mind" at the point of purchase as it desired. To boost "brand salience," Lexus forged a partnership with British tennis, the U.K.'s third most popular sport.

Lexus is Sky Sports' new tennis channel presenting partner, sponsoring more than 4,000 matches over 80-plus tournaments, including the ATP and WTA Tours. Thomas said Lexus is aiming to appeal to an audience more likely to engage with its hybrid and electric models.

The Wimbledon Championships, which start July 1 in London, will feature numerous hospitality tents and locations for client and sponsor mingling. Range Rover, the official Wimbledon vehicle partner for 2024, will showcase its Sport Plug-in Hybrid, charging the vehicle on-site with 100 percent renewable energy from Wimbledon's Indoor Tennis Centre.

JLR, cautious of a cooling EV market, especially at the high end, has shifted its focus to plug-in hybrid vehicles. Instead of launching six full-electric Land Rover models by 2026, JLR is releasing four.

Unlike other EV brands that are sponsoring tennis and golfing events in 2024, Cadillac is seeing unexpectedly good performance from its Lyriq, which is priced at $58,590 including destination charges and has a range of 314 miles. VIPs and affluent consumers are still the ideal audience for Cadillac's EV promotions at the U.S. Open in New York, Elli Kewley, assistant manager for brand partnerships and experiences at Cadillac, told Automotive News.

Cadillac is showcasing its "ultraluxury bespoke vehicle," the Celestiq, at the event, along with its new Escalade IQ. Kewley said Cadillac's sponsorship of the Miami Open as well as its vehicle fleet in New York are bolstering its marketing strategy through increased brand visibility.

"Tennis really resonates really well with people who are looking to purchase EVs," Kewley said. "We saw the opportunity with tennis and wanted to seize it."

Georgia Hall is an Automotive News intern.

