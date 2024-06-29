Why golf and tennis tournament sponsorships are focused on EVs

A bowl of fresh strawberries and cream, a glass of Pimm's, VIPs in floral frocks and a sleek new electric vehicle: Range Rover is integrating its plug-in hybrid EVs into the image of Wimbledon tennis in 2024.

Tennis and golf, two sports often associated with luxury and leisure, traditionally draw strong support from automotive marketers. That engagement will be on full display at major sporting events over the next few weeks.

There is "an aura that is hard to emulate," said Candy Lee, a professor at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. "Think color-coordinated flowers on the hill at Wimbledon, with 3,000 journalists on-site," she said.

But facing lackluster growth in EV sales, luxury automotive marques are leaning heavier than ever on their longstanding ties with upscale tennis and golf events to promote the pricey vehicles.

Among the brands sponsoring the U.S. Open and British Open golf championships and the U.S. Open and Wimbledon tennis tournaments in 2024 are Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Range Rover. EV and hybrid model fleets and on-site activation events aim to engage affluent consumers and strengthen brand loyalty.

"The sports take time to play, so hospitality tents and outings allow for mingling between clients and sponsors," Lee said.

Automakers, of course, don't limit themselves to tournament partnerships — they also enter into lucrative endorsement deals with top players in both sports. Golf legend Tiger Woods had a nine-year, $8 million annual partnership with Buick.

And tennis great Roger Federer remains partnered with Mercedes-Benz, despite his retirement in 2022, for the next 15 years, assisting with EQ vehicle promotions. Federer, a longtime pre-game power napper, helped launch the Mercedes Power Nap program, which allows drivers of some of the automaker's EVs to use charging time to reenergize both the vehicle and themselves with special in-car features.