7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games

Beset by sagging TV ratings and complicated by geopolitical tensions and COVID complications, the Beijing Winter Olympics will go down as an underwhelming event—if viewers remember it at all.
Still, a number of athletes turned in memorable performances that could set them up well for brand deals in the next four years before the Winter Games are held again in Italy in 2026.
Although the Olympics aren't usually seen by brands as an opportunity for long-term athlete partnerships, this year could be different. One reason is the trend of younger and more diverse athletes offering unique and marketable stories, said Peter Carlisle, managing director of the Olympics division at Octagon, a sports and entertainment agency.