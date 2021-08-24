WW Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford leaves due to a family health matter

WW Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford is leaving the company to focus on a serious family health matter, the diet and lifestyle company announced Tuesday.

Tifford spearheaded WW's rebrand from Weight Watchers after joining the company from Unilever in 2018.

WW announced that the chief brand officer role will not be filled. It elevated Senior VP of Global Brand Marketing Cindy Gustafson to the role of chief marketing officer. Gustafson will report to Mindy Grossman, WW’s president and CEO.

“I am deeply grateful to Gail for her incredible contribution and accomplishments since joining WW,” Grossman said in a statement. “She has been a partner to me as we have transformed the brand and the business and I thank her for her passion and commitment to our mission to inspire people to lead healthier lives. Our hearts are with her and her family during this challenging time.”



Tifford, in a statement, called her three and a half years at WW “the most fulfilling of my career,” adding that she is “confident that under Cindy’s leadership the team is strategically positioned to lead WW into the future.”