WW Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford leaves due to a family health matter

While Tifford's role will not be filled, Cindy Gustafson is promoted to chief marketing officer
By Jessica Wohl. Published on August 24, 2021.
Petco names new CMO

Gail Tifford

 
Credit: Weight Watchers

WW Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford is leaving the company to focus on a serious family health matter, the diet and lifestyle company announced Tuesday.

Tifford spearheaded WW's rebrand from Weight Watchers after joining the company from Unilever in 2018.

WW announced that the chief brand officer role will not be filled. It elevated Senior VP of Global Brand Marketing Cindy Gustafson to the role of chief marketing officer. Gustafson will report to Mindy Grossman, WW’s president and CEO.

“I am deeply grateful to Gail for her incredible contribution and accomplishments since joining WW,” Grossman said in a statement. “She has been a partner to me as we have transformed the brand and the business and I thank her for her passion and commitment to our mission to inspire people to lead healthier lives. Our hearts are with her and her family during this challenging time.”

Tifford, in a statement, called her three and a half years at WW “the most fulfilling of my career,” adding that she is “confident that under Cindy’s leadership the team is strategically positioned to lead WW into the future.”

 

WW has included everyday members and celebrity clients, most notably investor Oprah Winfrey, in its campaigns in recent years. During Tifford's time at the company, WW reached its highest levels for overall membership and digital subscribers. It has also faced increased competition from apps such as Noom and wearable technology options such as Fitbit that people use to track their own progress in eating habits and movement.

Earlier this month, WW reported a 1.9% decline in overall subscribers from a year earlier, with 4.9 million people signed up at the end of the second quarter. While the number of digital subscribers rose nearly 6% to a second-quarter high of 4.1 million, Grossman called those results below the company’s own expectations. She said WW's initiatives including a new food program coming later this year will help drive growth in recruiting members.

Prior to WW, Tifford was VP of media North America and global digital innovation at Unilever. She co-founded the Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer initiative.

Gustafson joined WW in 2018 after serving as chief strategy officer at media agency Mindshare, following her work at companies including Unilever. 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

