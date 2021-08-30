Wynn taps Shaq, Ben Affleck in $100 million push for sports-bet app

Wynn Resorts will spend more than $100 million this football season marketing its new sports-betting app, showing how seriously casino operators are now taking the fast-growing business of online wagering.

The company on Monday debuted a new TV commercial directed by and starring actor Ben Affleck and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, a brand ambassador for the company’s app, WynnBet. (Scroll down to see an extended online version of the spot.) The ad was written and produced out of Laundry Service.

Separately, the National Football League is expected to announce that Wynn is one of four more companies designated as authorized gambling partners, along with BetMGM, PointsBet and Fox Bet. In April, the league granted similar, but more extensive, status to three other operators: DraftKings, Caesars Entertainment, and FanDuel, a division of Ireland’s Flutter Entertainment.

The league is designating the seven companies as preferred operators as a way to generate revenue for team owners and limit clutter during broadcasts. Each NFL broadcast will feature a maximum of six sports-betting ads. The first three partners enjoy more extensive rights, such as the use of NFL logos in their marketing, sponsorships with league media properties and the use of game highlights. The deal with those three is worth upward of $1 billion over five years for the league.

Sports betting has taken off in the U.S. since the Supreme Court allowed states outside of Nevada to offer it three years ago. Now more than half have approved it, and PlayUSA, a gambling information site, estimates the amount of legal wagers on college and pro football could nearly triple to $20 billion this season.

FanDuel and DraftKings, the leaders in daily fantasy sports, were early entrants in online sports betting. The two companies spent $311 million on TV ads last year, according to the research firm Kantar, more than three times what they did in 2019.